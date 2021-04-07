LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2992784/global-automotive-laminating-adhesives-industry

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M Company, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Huntsman Corporation, COIM, Prestige Coating, Herrmann Ultrasonics, Ashland Inc., Vimasco Corporation, L.D. Davis, Araldite Adhesives, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Royal Adhesives

Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market by Type: Solventborne, Solventless, Waterborne, Others

Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market by Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Other

The research report provides analysis based on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?

What will be the size of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2992784/global-automotive-laminating-adhesives-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solventborne

1.2.3 Solventless

1.2.4 Waterborne

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Car

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Restraints

3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales

3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Company Overview

12.1.3 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.1.5 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 3M Company Recent Developments

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.2.5 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.3 The Dow Chemical Company

12.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

12.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.3.5 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.4 H.B. Fuller

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.5 Bostik

12.5.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bostik Overview

12.5.3 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.5.5 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bostik Recent Developments

12.6 Huntsman Corporation

12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.6.5 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 COIM

12.7.1 COIM Corporation Information

12.7.2 COIM Overview

12.7.3 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.7.5 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 COIM Recent Developments

12.8 Prestige Coating

12.8.1 Prestige Coating Corporation Information

12.8.2 Prestige Coating Overview

12.8.3 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.8.5 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Prestige Coating Recent Developments

12.9 Herrmann Ultrasonics

12.9.1 Herrmann Ultrasonics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Herrmann Ultrasonics Overview

12.9.3 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.9.5 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Herrmann Ultrasonics Recent Developments

12.10 Ashland Inc.

12.10.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ashland Inc. Overview

12.10.3 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.10.5 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Vimasco Corporation

12.11.1 Vimasco Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vimasco Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.11.5 Vimasco Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 L.D. Davis

12.12.1 L.D. Davis Corporation Information

12.12.2 L.D. Davis Overview

12.12.3 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.12.5 L.D. Davis Recent Developments

12.13 Araldite Adhesives

12.13.1 Araldite Adhesives Corporation Information

12.13.2 Araldite Adhesives Overview

12.13.3 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.13.5 Araldite Adhesives Recent Developments

12.14 Flint Group

12.14.1 Flint Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Flint Group Overview

12.14.3 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.14.5 Flint Group Recent Developments

12.15 Toyo-Morton

12.15.1 Toyo-Morton Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toyo-Morton Overview

12.15.3 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.15.5 Toyo-Morton Recent Developments

12.16 DIC Corporation

12.16.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 DIC Corporation Overview

12.16.3 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.16.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments

12.17 Huber Group

12.17.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huber Group Overview

12.17.3 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.17.5 Huber Group Recent Developments

12.18 Royal Adhesives

12.18.1 Royal Adhesives Corporation Information

12.18.2 Royal Adhesives Overview

12.18.3 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services

12.18.5 Royal Adhesives Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.