LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market growth has also been mapped by the report.
The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Research Report: 3M Company, Henkel, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Huntsman Corporation, COIM, Prestige Coating, Herrmann Ultrasonics, Ashland Inc., Vimasco Corporation, L.D. Davis, Araldite Adhesives, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Royal Adhesives
Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market by Type: Solventborne, Solventless, Waterborne, Others
Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market by Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car, Other
The research report provides analysis based on the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market and according plan their further strategies.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?
What will be the size of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Laminating Adhesives market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solventborne
1.2.3 Solventless
1.2.4 Waterborne
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.3.3 Passenger Car
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Industry Trends
2.4.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Drivers
2.4.3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Challenges
2.4.4 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Restraints
3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales
3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Laminating Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Laminating Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Company Overview
12.1.3 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.1.5 3M Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 3M Company Recent Developments
12.2 Henkel
12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Henkel Overview
12.2.3 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.2.5 Henkel Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Henkel Recent Developments
12.3 The Dow Chemical Company
12.3.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information
12.3.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview
12.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.3.5 The Dow Chemical Company Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments
12.4 H.B. Fuller
12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments
12.5 Bostik
12.5.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bostik Overview
12.5.3 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.5.5 Bostik Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Bostik Recent Developments
12.6 Huntsman Corporation
12.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.6.5 Huntsman Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 COIM
12.7.1 COIM Corporation Information
12.7.2 COIM Overview
12.7.3 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.7.5 COIM Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 COIM Recent Developments
12.8 Prestige Coating
12.8.1 Prestige Coating Corporation Information
12.8.2 Prestige Coating Overview
12.8.3 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.8.5 Prestige Coating Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Prestige Coating Recent Developments
12.9 Herrmann Ultrasonics
12.9.1 Herrmann Ultrasonics Corporation Information
12.9.2 Herrmann Ultrasonics Overview
12.9.3 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.9.5 Herrmann Ultrasonics Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Herrmann Ultrasonics Recent Developments
12.10 Ashland Inc.
12.10.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ashland Inc. Overview
12.10.3 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.10.5 Ashland Inc. Automotive Laminating Adhesives SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments
12.11 Vimasco Corporation
12.11.1 Vimasco Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Vimasco Corporation Overview
12.11.3 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Vimasco Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.11.5 Vimasco Corporation Recent Developments
12.12 L.D. Davis
12.12.1 L.D. Davis Corporation Information
12.12.2 L.D. Davis Overview
12.12.3 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 L.D. Davis Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.12.5 L.D. Davis Recent Developments
12.13 Araldite Adhesives
12.13.1 Araldite Adhesives Corporation Information
12.13.2 Araldite Adhesives Overview
12.13.3 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Araldite Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.13.5 Araldite Adhesives Recent Developments
12.14 Flint Group
12.14.1 Flint Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Flint Group Overview
12.14.3 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Flint Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.14.5 Flint Group Recent Developments
12.15 Toyo-Morton
12.15.1 Toyo-Morton Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toyo-Morton Overview
12.15.3 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Toyo-Morton Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.15.5 Toyo-Morton Recent Developments
12.16 DIC Corporation
12.16.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information
12.16.2 DIC Corporation Overview
12.16.3 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 DIC Corporation Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.16.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments
12.17 Huber Group
12.17.1 Huber Group Corporation Information
12.17.2 Huber Group Overview
12.17.3 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Huber Group Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.17.5 Huber Group Recent Developments
12.18 Royal Adhesives
12.18.1 Royal Adhesives Corporation Information
12.18.2 Royal Adhesives Overview
12.18.3 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Royal Adhesives Automotive Laminating Adhesives Products and Services
12.18.5 Royal Adhesives Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Distributors
13.5 Automotive Laminating Adhesives Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
