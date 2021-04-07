The demand for automotive engineering services is gaining traction with the increasing trend of emission less transportation and the need for advanced safety features. Increasing developments and growth of the automotive industries in the emerging economies is propelling the growth of the automotive engineering services market. Europe market is likely to witness key growth on account of a large number of manufacturers in the region.

The automotive engineering services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments and adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions. However, the shift in business model and IP constraints are some factors restraining the growth of the automotive engineering services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growth of autonomous vehicles offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive engineering services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AKKA Technologies Group

Altran Technologies SA

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt AG

Capgemini SE

FEV Europe GmbH

HCL Technologies Limited

IAV GmbH

L&T Technology Services Ltd

Ricardo plc

Global Automotive Engineering Services Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Type (Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Integration, Concept/Research); Application (ADAS and Safety, Chassis, Simulation, Electrical Electronics and Body Controls, Connectivity Services, Power train and Exhaust, Interior Exterior and Body Engineering, Others); Location (Outsource, In-House); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Engineering Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive engineering services market with detailed market segmentation by service type, application, location, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive engineering services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive engineering services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, location, and vehicle type. By service type, the market is segmented as designing, prototyping, testing, system integration, and concept/research. Based on application, the market is segmented as ADAS and safety, chassis, simulation, electrical, electronics, and body controls, connectivity services, powertrain and exhaust, interior, exterior, and body engineering, and others. On the basis of the location, the market is segmented as outsource and in-house. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehhicles.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive engineering services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive engineering services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive engineering services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive engineering services market in these regions.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Automotive Engineering Services Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

