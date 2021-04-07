The Aircraft Communication System Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The global aircraft communication system market accounted to US$7,475.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$15,375.1 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for aircrafts and increase in demand for SATCOM technologies in the global aviation sector.

Key vendors engaged in the Aircraft Communication System market and covered in this report:

Cobham Plc. (United Kingdom), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), L-3 Technologies Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), Rockwell Collins (United States)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aircraft Communication System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aircraft Communication System market segments and regions.

Currently, the global aircraft communication system market is witnessing a substantial growth, and is projected to rise in the coming years. The aircraft communication system market is a highly fragmented market, with large to medium sized enterprises operating in the field. These established companies invest significant amount in their research and development wings in order to develop and manufacture technologically advanced communication systems for commercial aircrafts as well as military aircrafts. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring advanced technologies in order to equip their airplanes with the latest technology and meet the demand of control towers as well as customers. This factor is influencing the growth of aircraft communication system market heavily.

In addition, the military aircrafts need to be equipped with sophisticated technologies, which include robust communication systems, in order to communicate and navigate the aircraft easily during any situation. This factor is also driving the aircraft communication system market growth at present and is anticipated to help the market to surge over the period from 2017 to 2025. Furthermore, the need for satellite communication is significantly increasing across the aviation sector globally. Owing to the advantage of better communication ability in remote locations and overseas, the aircraft manufacturers are adopting SATCOM technologies for their newer aircrafts.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Aircraft Communication System market.

Aircraft Communication System Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

