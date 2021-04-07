“

The report titled Global Agrochemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agrochemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agrochemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agrochemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agrochemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agrochemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agrochemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agrochemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agrochemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agrochemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agrochemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agrochemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, Adama, Nufarm, FMC, UPL, LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation, Sinochem, Rotam

Market Segmentation by Product: Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others



The Agrochemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agrochemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agrochemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agrochemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agrochemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agrochemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agrochemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agrochemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Agrochemicals Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Insecticide

1.2.3 Fungicide

1.2.4 Herbicide

1.2.5 Molluscicide

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Rice

1.3.3 Banana and Pineapple

1.3.4 Other Fruit

1.3.5 Vegetables

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Agrochemicals Industry Trends

2.4.2 Agrochemicals Market Drivers

2.4.3 Agrochemicals Market Challenges

2.4.4 Agrochemicals Market Restraints

3 Global Agrochemicals Sales

3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Agrochemicals Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Agrochemicals Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Agrochemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agrochemicals Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Agrochemicals Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Agrochemicals Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agrochemicals Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Agrochemicals Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Agrochemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Agrochemicals Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Agrochemicals Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Agrochemicals Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Agrochemicals Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Agrochemicals Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Agrochemicals Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Agrochemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Agrochemicals Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Agrochemicals Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Agrochemicals Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Agrochemicals Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemicals Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Agrochemicals Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Agrochemicals Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Agrochemicals Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemicals Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Syngenta

12.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

12.1.2 Syngenta Overview

12.1.3 Syngenta Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Syngenta Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.1.5 Syngenta Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Syngenta Recent Developments

12.2 Bayer Crop Science

12.2.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bayer Crop Science Overview

12.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.2.5 Bayer Crop Science Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Bayer Crop Science Recent Developments

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Overview

12.3.3 BASF Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.4.5 DowDuPont Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Monsanto

12.5.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Monsanto Overview

12.5.3 Monsanto Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Monsanto Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.5.5 Monsanto Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Monsanto Recent Developments

12.6 Adama

12.6.1 Adama Corporation Information

12.6.2 Adama Overview

12.6.3 Adama Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Adama Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.6.5 Adama Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Adama Recent Developments

12.7 Nufarm

12.7.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nufarm Overview

12.7.3 Nufarm Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nufarm Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.7.5 Nufarm Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nufarm Recent Developments

12.8 FMC

12.8.1 FMC Corporation Information

12.8.2 FMC Overview

12.8.3 FMC Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FMC Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.8.5 FMC Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 FMC Recent Developments

12.9 UPL

12.9.1 UPL Corporation Information

12.9.2 UPL Overview

12.9.3 UPL Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UPL Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.9.5 UPL Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 UPL Recent Developments

12.10 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

12.10.1 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Overview

12.10.3 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.10.5 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Agrochemicals SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Recent Developments

12.11 Sinochem

12.11.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sinochem Overview

12.11.3 Sinochem Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sinochem Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.11.5 Sinochem Recent Developments

12.12 Rotam

12.12.1 Rotam Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rotam Overview

12.12.3 Rotam Agrochemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rotam Agrochemicals Products and Services

12.12.5 Rotam Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Agrochemicals Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Agrochemicals Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Agrochemicals Production Mode & Process

13.4 Agrochemicals Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Agrochemicals Sales Channels

13.4.2 Agrochemicals Distributors

13.5 Agrochemicals Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

