“
The report titled Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792165/global-acrylic-acid-and-its-derivatives-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei, Sasol, Hexion, Idemitsu Kosan, HUAYI, Satellite, BASF-YPC, Sanmu Group, Shandong Kaitai, CNOOC, ChemChina, CNPC
Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic Acid
Acrylic Acid Derivatives
Market Segmentation by Application: Superabsorbent
Paints & Coating
Adhesives
Textiles
Others
The Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792165/global-acrylic-acid-and-its-derivatives-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic Acid
1.2.3 Acrylic Acid Derivatives
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Superabsorbent
1.3.3 Paints & Coating
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Industry Trends
2.4.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Drivers
2.4.3 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Challenges
2.4.4 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Restraints
3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales
3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.1.5 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.2.5 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments
12.3 Nippon Shokubai
12.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview
12.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments
12.4 Akema
12.4.1 Akema Corporation Information
12.4.2 Akema Overview
12.4.3 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.4.5 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Akema Recent Developments
12.5 Formosa
12.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information
12.5.2 Formosa Overview
12.5.3 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.5.5 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Formosa Recent Developments
12.6 LG Chem
12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.6.2 LG Chem Overview
12.6.3 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.6.5 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.7 Mitsubishi Chem
12.7.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information
12.7.2 Mitsubishi Chem Overview
12.7.3 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.7.5 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Developments
12.8 Toagosei
12.8.1 Toagosei Corporation Information
12.8.2 Toagosei Overview
12.8.3 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.8.5 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Toagosei Recent Developments
12.9 Sasol
12.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sasol Overview
12.9.3 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.9.5 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Sasol Recent Developments
12.10 Hexion
12.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hexion Overview
12.10.3 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.10.5 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Hexion Recent Developments
12.11 Idemitsu Kosan
12.11.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information
12.11.2 Idemitsu Kosan Overview
12.11.3 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.11.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments
12.12 HUAYI
12.12.1 HUAYI Corporation Information
12.12.2 HUAYI Overview
12.12.3 HUAYI Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 HUAYI Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.12.5 HUAYI Recent Developments
12.13 Satellite
12.13.1 Satellite Corporation Information
12.13.2 Satellite Overview
12.13.3 Satellite Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Satellite Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.13.5 Satellite Recent Developments
12.14 BASF-YPC
12.14.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information
12.14.2 BASF-YPC Overview
12.14.3 BASF-YPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 BASF-YPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.14.5 BASF-YPC Recent Developments
12.15 Sanmu Group
12.15.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sanmu Group Overview
12.15.3 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.15.5 Sanmu Group Recent Developments
12.16 Shandong Kaitai
12.16.1 Shandong Kaitai Corporation Information
12.16.2 Shandong Kaitai Overview
12.16.3 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.16.5 Shandong Kaitai Recent Developments
12.17 CNOOC
12.17.1 CNOOC Corporation Information
12.17.2 CNOOC Overview
12.17.3 CNOOC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 CNOOC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.17.5 CNOOC Recent Developments
12.18 ChemChina
12.18.1 ChemChina Corporation Information
12.18.2 ChemChina Overview
12.18.3 ChemChina Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ChemChina Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.18.5 ChemChina Recent Developments
12.19 CNPC
12.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information
12.19.2 CNPC Overview
12.19.3 CNPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 CNPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services
12.19.5 CNPC Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Mode & Process
13.4 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Channels
13.4.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Distributors
13.5 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2792165/global-acrylic-acid-and-its-derivatives-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”