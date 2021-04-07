“

The report titled Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei, Sasol, Hexion, Idemitsu Kosan, HUAYI, Satellite, BASF-YPC, Sanmu Group, Shandong Kaitai, CNOOC, ChemChina, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic Acid

Acrylic Acid Derivatives



Market Segmentation by Application: Superabsorbent

Paints & Coating

Adhesives

Textiles

Others



The Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic Acid

1.2.3 Acrylic Acid Derivatives

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Superabsorbent

1.3.3 Paints & Coating

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Textiles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Restraints

3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales

3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.2.5 DowDuPont Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Shokubai

12.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments

12.4 Akema

12.4.1 Akema Corporation Information

12.4.2 Akema Overview

12.4.3 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.4.5 Akema Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Akema Recent Developments

12.5 Formosa

12.5.1 Formosa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Formosa Overview

12.5.3 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.5.5 Formosa Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Formosa Recent Developments

12.6 LG Chem

12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chem Overview

12.6.3 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.6.5 LG Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.7 Mitsubishi Chem

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Chem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Chem Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Chem Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Mitsubishi Chem Recent Developments

12.8 Toagosei

12.8.1 Toagosei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Toagosei Overview

12.8.3 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.8.5 Toagosei Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Toagosei Recent Developments

12.9 Sasol

12.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sasol Overview

12.9.3 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.9.5 Sasol Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sasol Recent Developments

12.10 Hexion

12.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hexion Overview

12.10.3 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.10.5 Hexion Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.11 Idemitsu Kosan

12.11.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

12.11.2 Idemitsu Kosan Overview

12.11.3 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Idemitsu Kosan Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.11.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments

12.12 HUAYI

12.12.1 HUAYI Corporation Information

12.12.2 HUAYI Overview

12.12.3 HUAYI Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HUAYI Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.12.5 HUAYI Recent Developments

12.13 Satellite

12.13.1 Satellite Corporation Information

12.13.2 Satellite Overview

12.13.3 Satellite Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Satellite Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.13.5 Satellite Recent Developments

12.14 BASF-YPC

12.14.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

12.14.2 BASF-YPC Overview

12.14.3 BASF-YPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BASF-YPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.14.5 BASF-YPC Recent Developments

12.15 Sanmu Group

12.15.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sanmu Group Overview

12.15.3 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sanmu Group Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.15.5 Sanmu Group Recent Developments

12.16 Shandong Kaitai

12.16.1 Shandong Kaitai Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shandong Kaitai Overview

12.16.3 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shandong Kaitai Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.16.5 Shandong Kaitai Recent Developments

12.17 CNOOC

12.17.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.17.2 CNOOC Overview

12.17.3 CNOOC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 CNOOC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.17.5 CNOOC Recent Developments

12.18 ChemChina

12.18.1 ChemChina Corporation Information

12.18.2 ChemChina Overview

12.18.3 ChemChina Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ChemChina Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.18.5 ChemChina Recent Developments

12.19 CNPC

12.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.19.2 CNPC Overview

12.19.3 CNPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 CNPC Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Products and Services

12.19.5 CNPC Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Distributors

13.5 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

