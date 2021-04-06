A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Water Treatment Equipment market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to the Water Treatment Equipment market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Water Treatment Equipment are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Water Treatment Equipment market covered in Chapter 13:
SUEZ
GE Water & Process Technologies
MISCOwate
GDF Suez S.A.
Aquatech International Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Degremont SAS
Ashland Water Technologies
Mequipco Ltd
Ecolab
Evoqua Water Technologies
Xylem Inc.
Kemira OYJ
Hartwell Environmental Corp
Pentair
Veolia Environment SA
BowRio Water Technologies Inc.
Eda Environmental Ltd.
The Dow Chemicals Company
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Water Treatment Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Process Equipment
Mud Treatment
Filtration Systems & Media
Disinfection
Diversions & Screens
Meters
Membranes
Others
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Water Treatment Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Industrial
Municipal
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Water Treatment Equipment Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Water Treatment Equipment Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Water Treatment Equipment Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Water Treatment Equipment Market Forces
Chapter 4 Water Treatment Equipment Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Water Treatment Equipment Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Water Treatment Equipment Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Water Treatment Equipment Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Water Treatment Equipment Market
Chapter 9 Europe Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
