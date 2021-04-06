Latest market study on “South America Metakaolin Market to by Application (Ceramics, Refractories, Mortars, Geopolymers, Concrete Admixtures, and Others) –Analysis and Forecast”, The metakaolin market across South America was valued at US$ 6,875.3 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 10,203.3 thousand by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The concrete admixture is the most widely used and versatile building materials which are generally used to resist compressive force. The addition of some pozzolanic materials can improve the several properties of concrete such as workability, durability, permeability and strength resistance to cracks. Metakaolin as pozzolanic materials is widely used in the concrete admixture as it is highly efficient and react with the excess calcium hydroxide resulting from ordinary Portland cement hydration by a pozzolanic reaction, to produce calcium alumina silicate hydrates and calcium silicate hydrate. Thus, metakaolin is a pozzolanic material that enhances the compressive strength of concrete mixes. Many modern concrete mixes are modified with the addition of metakaolin, which enhances the microstructure and decreases the calcium hydroxide concentration by consuming it through a pozzolanic reaction.

Moreover, the rise in construction activities in developed and developing countries is expected to drive the demand for ceramics which is used in tiles and sanitary ware. As the demand for ceramic rises, the demand for metakaolin is also expected to increase. Moreover, increasing commercial and residential infrastructures in developing countries over the globe are proving to be vital, influential factors for the growth of ceramic tiles in the present market scenario. The similar trend is anticipated to catalyze the demand for metakaolin in the forthcoming years as it is used in large quantities in ceramics to enhance the characteristics of the ceramic products.

Some of the key companies operating in the South America metakaolin market includes Arcillas Refractarias SA, BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Dennert Poraver GmbH, Metacaulim do Brasil, W. R. Grace & Co., Imerys SA, and I-Minerals Inc. The distributors and suppliers play a vital role in the selling of products and lead to the overall high profitability of the companies. Strategic partnership with distributors and suppliers can help the companies to reach large number of customers in the developed and developing countries.

South America Metakaolin Market – By Application

Ceramics

Refractories

Mortars

Geopolymers

Concrete Admixtures

Others

South America Metakaolin Market – By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

