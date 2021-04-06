According to our latest market study on “Global Cling Film Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material Type (Polyethylene, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene, PVC, PVDC, and Others); Form (Cast Cling Film and Blow Cling Film); Thickness (Upto 9 Microns, 9-12 Microns, and Above 12 Microns); End-Use Industry (Food Industry, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Industrial); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 1,203.57 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,886.43 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Food plastic wraps are commonly known as cling films or wraps. Cling film is a thin plastic wrap that is used for sealing and securing food items and different products in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and other industries. When used in the packaging of products in the food industry, cling films enable them to keep the food items fresh for a longer duration of time. The manufacturing of cling films involves blowing compressed air through a tube to form a bubble. The bubble then stretches the plastic into the required or desired thickness. Finally, the bubble is collapsed between metal rollers to give rise to a cling film. Cling films are used for sealing the food items or other products that are packed. They protect the food items from bacteria, microorganisms, moisture, and dust from external sources.

The most vital role played by any cling film in packaged or ready to eat food is protection and preservation. Cling films are permeable to water vapor and oxygen, which leads to the extension and increased freshness of the packaged ready to eat food items. The smooth surface of cling films adjusts themselves and remain tightly fixed over the opening of the container of packaged food without the use of any adhesives. Cling films also help in keeping the ready to eat food or packaged food articles moist inside the refrigerator and not lead to the loss of flavor or taste. Besides this, cling films also help in reducing wastage of ready to eat foods, tag information related to food, ease the logistics & distribution process and enhance the microwave ability and visibility of the packaged and ready to eat food items. Owing to all the above-stated reasons, the manufacturers, leading restaurants and food & beverage stores have identified the use of cling films for the ready to eat and packaged food items. Thus, an upsurge in demand for ready to ear and packaged foods is expected to bolster well the demand for cling films.

ADEX Cling, AEP Industries Inc., Anchor Packaging, LLC, Berry Global, Inc., Cedo Ltd., DowDupont, Harwal Group, Intertape Polymer Group, Molco Gmbh, and Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd. are some of the well-established players present in the global cling film market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cling Film Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and material industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

The report includes the segmentation of the global cling film market as follows:

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

PVC

PVDC

Others

By Form

Cast Cling Film

Blow Cling Film

By Thickness

Upto 9 Microns

9-12 Microns

Above 12 Microns

By End – Use Industry

Food Industry

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



