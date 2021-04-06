MARKET INTRODUCTION

Silicones, commonly known as polysilicones are polymers that constitute synthetic compound made up of some units of siloxane. Siloxane is a chain of alternating silicon and oxygen atoms combined with hydrogen, carbon and other elements. Silicones are available in liquid or rubber-like appearances and are heat resistant. Specialty silicones are versatile products that enhance the performance of other products by improving their durability and effectiveness. Specialty silicones possess attributes like thermal stability, low toxicity & chemical reactivity together with heat and water resistance. These attributes of specialty silicones make it suitable for various end-use industries like electronics, personal care, health care, building and construction, etc.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005651/

Market Dynamics

The use of specialty silicones in construction and other industries due to its insulation properties drives the growth of the specialty silicone market. Along with this, the incrementing application of specialty silicones in skin lightening and skin care products also fuels the growth of the market. However, the harmful effects caused on the skin by specialty silicones restricts the fruitful growth of the specialty silicones market. Increase in the government’s spending for the production of defence equipments and solar panels is anticipated to bolster the growth of the specialty silicones market in the near future.

Market Scope

The “Global Specialty Silicones Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty silicones market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry and geography. The global specialty silicones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty silicones players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global specialty silicones market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into silicone elastomers, silicone fluids, silicone gels, silicone resins, silicone surfactants and others. The market on the basis of end use industry is bifurcated into textiles, healthcare, electronics, agriculture, construction, beauty & personal care, food processing and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty silicones market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty silicones market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty silicones market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the specialty silicones market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from specialty silicones market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty silicones in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the specialty silicones market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the specialty silicones market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AB Specialty Silicones, LLC

Dow Corning Corporation

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

KCC Basildon Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Siltech Corporation Inc.

Sivance, LLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005651/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]