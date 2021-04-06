Global Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Overview

Food and beverage sector has observed substantial growth due to changing consumer preferences, trends, and niche interests. In the last few years, trends in food packaging sector have observed considerable change due to increasing appetite of consumer for convenient, ready-to-eat, and slightly processed food items. Food packaging helps in bettering the shelf life of mildly processed food items and it enhances quality. Change in modern-day food packaging solutions is shaped by the changing lifestyle of people. Self-heating food packaging solutions have gathered substantial popularity. Shift from traditional techniques of packaging toward innovative techniques, such as bioactive packaging, active packaging, and intelligent packaging is likely to play an important role in the development of the global self-heating food packaging market over the forecast analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Self-heating food packaging is a packaging type that is able to heat food items sans the need for any external power or heating source. These packets usually make use of exothermic chemical reaction. Self-heating food packages are utilized for the preparation of various main courses, such as meat dishes. Such benefits of these packages are estimated to support development of the global self-heating food packaging market over the assessment timeline.

Packaging type, end use, and region are the three vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global self-heating food packaging market.

Global Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Notable Developments

One pertinent development of this market is mentioned below and it has left a positive impact on the said market:

In September 2018, Spanish market player, The 42 Degrees Company, made an acquisition of patent and technology for making self-heating cans. This will allow the company to manufacture as many as 10 million self-heating cans every year.

Some of the well-known players in the global self-heating food packaging market are listed below

The 42 Degrees Company

HeatGen, LLC.

Heat Food & Drink Ltd

Tempra Technology

Luxfer Magtech Inc.

Scaldopack Nv

Global Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned factors are projected to give a glimpse into the nature of the business pertaining to the global self-heating food packaging market over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

Market to Ride on the Back of Changing Lifestyle and Preference for On-the-go Food Items

In the last few times, intelligent packaging solutions has garnered huge traction, which has led to increased demand for self-heating food packaging solutions expected to drive the growth of the global self-heating food packaging market. Substantial development made in packaging technologies along with increasing adoption of intelligent packaging devices, such as electronic display embedded self-heating containers, self-cooling, sensors, and time-temperature indicators are likely to work in favor of the said market over the projection period, from 2020 to 2030.

Personalization is an emerging trend in the global self-heating food packaging market and it has gained substantial traction in the last few years. Entry of advanced, patented technologies of self-heating along with a growing inclination toward holistic products is likely to drive the demand for these packaging solutions.

Global Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

Fast moving lifestyle along with rapid adoption of latest technologies propels North America to the forefront of market growth. A sizeable chunk of the American population prefers on-the-go food items, which is likely to augur well for the self-heating food packaging market in North America.

The global self-heating food packaging market is segmented as:

Packaging Type

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

End Use

Food

Beverage

