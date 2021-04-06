Secondary surveillance radar (SSR) systems measure the distance of targets using the detected reflections of radio signals probably used in air traffic control (ATC). The secondary surveillance radar is based on a radar transponder that transmits each interrogation signal through encoded information like the aircraft’s altitude, identification code, and further information depending on its selected mode. Secondary surveillance radar basically relies upon at the defense identity friend or foe (IFF) generation that is greater efficient and might transmit the transponder’s alerts at the operator’s screen. The Secondary surveillance radar has full-size utilization for transmitting aircraft’s facts like identification, velocity, and position, which facilitates manage air visitors and keep away from collision avoidance systems with automatic dependent surveillance systems.

The market is driven through the growing demand for secondary surveillance radar (SSR) for air traffic management with developing traveling, tourism, and population. Every day millions of aircraft take to the skies. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), billions of passengers travel worldwide. Approximately four billion origin-destination (O-D) passengers traveled global in 2018. Thus to control such massive traveling, the air visitors has been increased, which calls for secondary surveillance radar systems to govern and offer vital statistics approximately the aircraft, which impels the demand for this marketplace. There is a rise in the launch of new innovative technology like 3D and transportable radars implemented for air navigation services worldwide using secondary surveillance radar (SSR) for aircraft traffic control and avoiding plane delays in the industry. The revolutionary deployment of 3D and transportable radars provides huge benefits using S-Band radars and secondary radars to enhance air traffic monitoring and safety.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Hensoldt

2. Indra Sistemas

3. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES. LTD.

4. Lockheed Martin Corporation.

5. Leonardo S.p.A.

6. NEC Corporation

7. Northrop Grumman.

8. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

9. Thales Group

10. Rockwell Collins

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Secondary Surveillance Radar market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Secondary Surveillance Radar market segments and regions.

The research on the Secondary Surveillance Radar market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Secondary Surveillance Radar market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Secondary Surveillance Radar market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Secondary Surveillance Radar market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

