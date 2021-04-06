LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar, Hanwha Solutions, Risen Energy, Seraphim, Chint Electrics, SunPower, Shunfeng, Solargiga, GCL System, LG Business Solutions, Jolywood Market Segment by Product Type: Mono-Si Modules

Multi-Si Modules

Thin Film Modules Market Segment by Application: Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market.

TOC

1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Overview

1.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Overview

1.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mono-Si Modules

1.2.2 Multi-Si Modules

1.2.3 Thin Film Modules

1.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Application 5 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Business

10.1 JinkoSolar

10.1.1 JinkoSolar Corporation Information

10.1.2 JinkoSolar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 JinkoSolar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 JinkoSolar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.1.5 JinkoSolar Recent Development

10.2 LONGi

10.2.1 LONGi Corporation Information

10.2.2 LONGi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LONGi Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 JinkoSolar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.2.5 LONGi Recent Development

10.3 JA Solar

10.3.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

10.3.2 JA Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JA Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.3.5 JA Solar Recent Development

10.4 Canadian Solar

10.4.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canadian Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Canadian Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.4.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

10.5 Trina Solar

10.5.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trina Solar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Trina Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Trina Solar Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.5.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

10.6 Hanwha Solutions

10.6.1 Hanwha Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hanwha Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hanwha Solutions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hanwha Solutions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.6.5 Hanwha Solutions Recent Development

10.7 Risen Energy

10.7.1 Risen Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Risen Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Risen Energy Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Risen Energy Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.7.5 Risen Energy Recent Development

10.8 Seraphim

10.8.1 Seraphim Corporation Information

10.8.2 Seraphim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Seraphim Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Seraphim Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.8.5 Seraphim Recent Development

10.9 Chint Electrics

10.9.1 Chint Electrics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chint Electrics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chint Electrics Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chint Electrics Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.9.5 Chint Electrics Recent Development

10.10 SunPower

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SunPower Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SunPower Recent Development

10.11 Shunfeng

10.11.1 Shunfeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shunfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shunfeng Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shunfeng Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.11.5 Shunfeng Recent Development

10.12 Solargiga

10.12.1 Solargiga Corporation Information

10.12.2 Solargiga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Solargiga Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Solargiga Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.12.5 Solargiga Recent Development

10.13 GCL System

10.13.1 GCL System Corporation Information

10.13.2 GCL System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 GCL System Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 GCL System Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.13.5 GCL System Recent Development

10.14 LG Business Solutions

10.14.1 LG Business Solutions Corporation Information

10.14.2 LG Business Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 LG Business Solutions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LG Business Solutions Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.14.5 LG Business Solutions Recent Development

10.15 Jolywood

10.15.1 Jolywood Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jolywood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jolywood Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jolywood Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Products Offered

10.15.5 Jolywood Recent Development 11 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

