Increasing Demand for Pressure Vessels from Various End-Use Industries to Escalate Market Growth at 21.4 % CAGR during 2020–2027. According to the latest market study on “Pressure Vessels Composite Materials Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type Material (Resin, Fiber, and Others) and End User (CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, Gas Transport, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 758.36 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,539.95 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4 % during 2020–2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

Pressure vessel composite materials are used in pressure vessels used to store gases and liquids under high pressure. A composite material is a combination of materials that vary in composition or shape on a macro scale. These materials do not dissolve or otherwise blend entirely into each other. Composite materials help boost efficiency of applications on which it is used and can deliver a large amount of material savings. Therefore, most of them are needed in various industries such as oil refineries, nuclear reactors, automobiles, gas repositories, and aerospace.

The chemicals industry is growing across the world due to the increasing consumption of goods such as fertilizers and other agrochemical products, coatings and adsorbents, LED lightings, plastics, and human-made fibers, and research laboratory chemicals. According to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), the chemical industry was valued at US$ 5.7 trillion in 2019, which was equivalent to a 7% share in the global GDP. Also, the petrochemical industry is receiving a huge demand from various construction projects worldwide. Pressure vessels are designed to work by reaching the pressure level required to make an application function, such as holding air in a scuba tank. It can deliver pressure either directly by valves and release gauges or indirectly via heat transfer. Potential pressure levels ranges from 15 psi to 150,000 psi, while temperatures are usually above 400°C (750°F). A pressure tank can hold anywhere from 75 liters (20 gallons) to many thousand liters. Pressure vessels are used in different industries, but chemical, oil & gas, and energy industry are the main industries.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures are restricting the supplies of chemicals and materials products, which is causing a significant loss for pressure vessels composite materials manufacturers.

3M Company; BASF SE; Hexion Inc.; Huntsman International LLC.; Kolon Industries. Inc.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Olin Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Steelhead Composites, LLC.; and ZOLTEK Corporation (Toray Group) are among the well-established players in the global pressure vessel composite materials market.

The report segments the global pressure vessels composite materials market as follows:

By Material

Resin

Fiber

Others

By End User

CNG Vehicles

Hydrogen Vehicles

Gas Transport

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



