The use of electronic devices is constantly increasing, and their requirements will only be more prominent in the days to come. Chords are one of the most important requirements of electronic devices. These are required for any electronic device to function. Besides chords, there are other devices like connectors, panels, and adapters, etc. that are similarly important for electronic devices. All of these components fall under a group of products called pre-terminated systems. As the requirement for electronic devices grows, the demand for products in the global pre-terminated systems market will also grow in the next few years.

Amphenol Corporation

Belden Inc.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Hellermanntyton Group PLC (Aptiv PLC)

HUBER+SUHNER

Legrand SA

Nexans S.A.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

TE Connectivity Ltd.

The rising demand for network reliability and transmission bandwidth and the growing number of data centers are the prime factors driving the growth of the pre-terminated systems market. However, the high cost associated with the implementation of pre-terminated solutions is the major factors restraining the growth of the pre-terminated system market. The rising trend of LTE, VoIP, and 5G networks generates a significant opportunity for players in the pre-terminated systems market.

