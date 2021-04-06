According to the latest study on “Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, andEnd User,” the market was valued at US$ 1,604.92 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,479.79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Factors such as increasing sports injuries and bone deformities among children, and rising awareness and adoption of orthopedic solutions and treatments are fueling the growth of the global pediatric orthopedic implants market. Further, high market potential in developing nations offers lucrative opportunities to the market players. However, the post-surgical complications hinder the market growth.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002021/

Company Profiles

Johnson and Johnson Services

Pega Medical

Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

OrthoPediatrics Corp

Wishbone Medical, Inc

Samay Surgical

Vast Ortho

Merete GmbH

Suhradam Ortho

Based on type, the pediatric orthopedic implants market is segmented into hip implants, knee implants, spine implants, craniomaxillofacial implants, dental implants, and others. In 2019, the hip implants segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Johnson and Johnson Services; Pega Medical; Arthrex, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; OrthoPediatrics Corp; Wishbone Medical, Inc; Samay Surgical; Vast Ortho; Merete GmbH; and Suhradam Orthoare among the key players operating in the pediatric orthopedic implants market. These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations to sustain their positions in the market. For instance, in January 2021, OrthoPediatrics Corp. launched its first sterile-packed implants for Pediatric Nailing Platform FEMUR (“PNPFEMUR”).

Strategic Insights

Players operating in the pediatric orthopedic implants market adopt collaboration and partnership strategies as well as they introduce technologically advanced offerings to meet the rising demands from end users, and these strategies significantly support the growth of the market.

By Type

Hip Implants

Spine Implants

Knee Implants

Dental Implants

Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Others

By Application

Trauma & Deformity

Spinal Deformities

Broken Bones

Bone and Joint Infection

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002021/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]