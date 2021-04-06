” A full overview of market share, market dynamics, and market trends is provided in the study report on the NGS market. This research also provides the necessary overview of the demand outlook and historical evidence of the NGS market that influences the development of the global market. The study also gives a rough picture of the size and base of the industry as well. The current condition in the global market is also presented in this paper. The NGS study also includes the top manufacturers, alliances, retailers, sectors, and businesses as well. The NGS study also provides reliable industry forecasts along with detailed market segmentation, market size, market position, and market forecast of the regional & global market’s product and form segment.

This study covers following key players:

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN(Germany)

Macrogen(South Korea)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Market segment by Type,

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by NGS Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global NGS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NGS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 NGS Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 NGS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 NGS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 NGS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 NGS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 NGS Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key NGS Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top NGS Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top NGS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global NGS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global NGS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global NGS Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global NGS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by NGS Revenue in 2019

3.3 NGS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players NGS Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into NGS Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NGS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global NGS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

continued….

