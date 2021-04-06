A naval combat system is a kind of software intensive system which is flexible enough to be operated in a complex navy battle environment, interoperable with vessel of own navy department as well as with the vessels of friend nation and electronically interact with other subsystems. The naval combat system can able to cope with mass information with minimum crew. The naval combat system performs key functions like, intelligence, situational awareness, planning and decision making and weapon system command and control. A naval combat system has an ability to guide a weapon to destroy enemy target. The key market drivers for the market are, emergence of new technologies with advanced radar detection which can detect enemies from a long distance, submarine upgradation program and growing defense budgets.

The key market drivers for naval combat systems market are, technological advancements in radar systems which can detect enemy from long distance, increasing defense budgets by majority of nations, growing popularity for integrated combat systems in navy forces. Moreover, growing disputes and tensions between countries in the world is likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing number of unmanned water vehicles and submarine upgradation program is expected to boost market growth during forecast period. Whereas, low defense budgets of many developing nations along with intergovernmental regulations are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Atlas Elektronik

2. BAE Systems

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. General Dynamics

5. Kongsberg Gruppen

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Raytheon Technologies

8. Rheinmetall AG

9. Saab AB

10. Thales Group

