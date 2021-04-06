According to the new market research report “Modular Construction Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”, published by ResearchCMFE, the global Modular Construction Market size was valued at USD 90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 136.2 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2016 to 2026.

Modular Construction Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Modular Construction Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares.

Modular Construction Market report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global market based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, and region. The Modular Construction Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Research Coverage of Modular Construction Market:

The market study covers the Modular Construction market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Major Key Players Covered in The Modular Construction Market Report include

Laing O’rourke

Red Sea Housing

Atco

Bouygues Construction

Vinci

Skanska AB

Algeco Scotsman

Kef Katerra

Lendlease Corporation

Sekisui House Ltd.

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co KG

Dubox

Wernick Group

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co., Ltd.

RIKO Group

Algeco

Guerdon Modular Buildings

Hickory Group

Design Space Modular Buildings Inc.

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Elements Europe

Premier Modular

DMD Modular

Modular Construction Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

By Type:

By Type (Permanent, Relocatable)

By Material (Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic)

By Application:

Housing

Commercial

Healthcare

Education

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Modular Construction in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Valuable Points Covered in Modular Construction Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

Modular Construction Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Modular Construction Market Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Modular Construction Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

Current Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Moreover, the analyst who has authored the report has completely estimated the market potential of the key applications and recognized the future opportunities. The top players in the global Modular Construction market are covered based on their market size, served market, products, applications, and regional growth. The report comprises the industry deliverables such as market size, sales volume, valuation forecast, etc. The report focuses on the upstream raw material analysis, downstream analysis, manufacturing base, and import-export details.

Key Topics Covered in Modular Construction Research Study are:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Modular Construction Market Overview and Industry Trends Introduction

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges

COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis Drivers and Opportunities Restraints and Challenges



Industry Trends Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

…And more

Modular Construction Market, By Type Modular Construction Market, By Application Modular Construction Market, By Region Competitive Landscape Overview

Market Evaluation Framework

Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles Overview

Competitive Leadership Mapping

