Global MDO Films Market: Overview

One of the key issues plaguing the manufacturers of packaging solutions is to find ways to reduce cost of packaging. Some do it through use of methods like downgauging, elimination of secondary conversion process, and replacement of less desirable materials. Profits can be maximized if this can be done effectively through regulation of cost incurred on different steps of processing and on the type of materials utilized. The development of the global MDO films market is likely to be driven by its rising demand from the packaging industry.

Machine direction orientation (MDO) is capable of substantially changing the physical characteristics of polymer films and also improving their barrier and mechanical strength. Utilization of this technology, MDO, mechanical characteristics of films allows downgauging without compromising on internal qualities of the film. Reduction in the cost is particularly quite important in case of heavy-duty shipping sacks. These factors are likely to open up new growth avenues of the global MDO films market over the timeline of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Material type, manufacturing process, application, end use, and region are the four vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global MDO films market.

Global MDO Films Market: Notable Developments

In the recent past, there have been quite a few futuristic and pertinent developments in the global MDO films market. Prominent market participants are striving hard for more revenue and greater reach. Continuous research and development activities are estimated to play crucial role in the expansion of the share of the market and increasing revenue for the market players.

Some of the well-known players in the global MDO films market are listed below:

Davis-Standard, LLC

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG

Trico Specialty Films LLC

Global MDO Films Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned factors are projected to give a glimpse into the nature of the business pertaining to the c the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

High Tensile Strength and Strong Barrier to Drive Demand for MDO Films

MDO films find extensive utilization in the packaging of various personal care products and beverage and food items. In addition to that, these films also find use in the prolonging the use of personal care items and extension of shelf life of food products, which is likely to foster development of the global MDO films market over the projection timeline, from 2020 to 2030. MDO films come with many benefits, such as it has high tensile strength and strong barrier, which is expected to create promising packaging solutions for the manufacturers.

Improvements in packaging solutions also come with sustainability, improved production, and better cost efficiencies, which are likely to drive the demand for MDO films. However, there is an element of high cost involved with making of MDO films, which is likely to hamper development of the global MDO films market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Global MDO Films Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global MDO films market, North America is anticipated to account for a leading share of the market. These films are extensively utilized in the region due to the accelerated consumption of on-the-go food and pre-packaged food items by the working class people. Asia Pacific is likely to come up as another rapidly growing region due to the strong presence of manufacturing industries. In addition, growing disposable income of the people is likely to bolster demand for pre-packaged food items, which is expected to drive expansion of the regional market.

The global MDO films market is segmented as:

Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Linear Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyamide (PA)

Ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Manufacturing Process

Cast Films

Blown Films

Application

Bags & Pouches

Shrink Labels

Shrink Wrap

Agro Textile

Tapes

Liners

