According to the new market research report “Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”, published by AllTheResearch, the global Point of Care Diagnostics Market size was valued at US$ 16688 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Point of Care Diagnostics Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global market based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, and region. The Point of Care Diagnostics Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Research Coverage of Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

The market study covers the Point of Care Diagnostics market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Major Key Players Covered in The Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report include

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton Dickinson & Company (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

and Trinity Biotech (US) and bioMérieux SA (France)

PTS Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Nova Biomedical

Chembio Diagnostics Systems Inc

and EKF Diagnostics

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

By Type:

Glucose Monitoring Products (Glucose Meters, Strips, Others)

Pregnancy & Fertility testing products (Pregnancy testing products, Fertility testing products)

Infectious Disease testing products (HIV testing products, Respiratory Infection testing products, Hepatitis C testing products, Sexually Transmitted Disease (STDs) testing products, Other infectious Disease testing products)

Coagulation Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing products

Cancer/Tumor Marker testing products

Others Point of care testing products

By Application:

By Prescription Mode (Prescription, Over the counter (OTC))

By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare & DTC, Others)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Point of Care Diagnostics in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Valuable Points Covered in Point of Care Diagnostics Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities

Point of Care Diagnostics Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Data mining & efficiency

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Ecosystem Map

Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)

Current Market Key Trends

KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Moreover, the analyst who has authored the report has completely estimated the market potential of the key applications and recognized the future opportunities. The top players in the global Point of Care Diagnostics market are covered based on their market size, served market, products, applications, and regional growth. The report comprises the industry deliverables such as market size, sales volume, valuation forecast, etc. The report focuses on the upstream raw material analysis, downstream analysis, manufacturing base, and import-export details.

Key Topics Covered in Point of Care Diagnostics Research Study are:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Point of Care Diagnostics Market Overview and Industry Trends Introduction

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges

COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis Drivers and Opportunities Restraints and Challenges



Industry Trends Introduction

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

…And more

Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Type Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Application Point of Care Diagnostics Market, By Region Competitive Landscape Overview

Market Evaluation Framework

Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles Overview

Competitive Leadership Mapping

