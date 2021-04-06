Graphic films are made out of materials that can be drawn into thin sheets and are mostly emblazoned with attractive designs. These films are often used to substitute paints and distempers on walls and other areas. Graphic films find application in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle wraps. Further, graphics films are projected as a cost-effective alternative to conventional films. Graphic films are used in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle coater. Graphic films have wild applications such as anti-graffiti, advertisement, promotional banners and pamphlets applications. When compared to traditional films, graphic films are expected to be the most cost-effective alternative.

Market Scope:

The “Global Graphic Films Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Graphic Films market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Graphic Films market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Graphic Films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global graphic films market is segmented on the basis of polymer, film type, end user and printing technology.

On the basis of polymer, the graphic films market is segmented into, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

On the basis of film type, the market is bifurcated into, opaque films, reflective films, transparent films, translucent films and others.

Based on end-user, the global graphic films market is segmented into, automotive, promotional & advertisement, industrial and others.

On the basis of printing technology the global graphic films market is divided into, flexography, rotogravure, offset and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Graphic Films Market:

The report also includes the profiles of key Graphic Films companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

3M Company

Achilles USA, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries

Drytac Corporation

DUNMORE

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

HEXIS S.A.

Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF)

TEKRA

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Graphic Films market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Graphic Films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Graphic Films Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Graphic Films Market Landscape Graphic Films Market – Key Market Dynamics Graphic Films Market – Global Market Analysis Graphic Films Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Graphic Films Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Graphic Films Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Graphic Films Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Graphic Films Market Industry Landscape Graphic Films Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

