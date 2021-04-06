The Market Eagle

Global Smart Transportation Market 2021: Key Trends and Growing Demand by 2026

According to the new market research report “Smart Transportation Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”, published by AllTheResearch, the global Smart Transportation Market size was valued at US$ 57.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 191.3 Bn.

Smart Transportation Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Smart Transportation Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares.

Smart Transportation Market report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global market based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, and region. The Smart Transportation Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Research Coverage of Smart Transportation Market:

The market study covers the Smart Transportation market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Major Key Players Covered in The Smart Transportation Market Report include

  • Thales (France)
  • Huawei (China)
  • Siemens (Germany)
  • IBM (US)
  • Cisco Systems (US)
  • SAP (Germany)
  • Cubic (US)
  • ALSTOM (France)
  • Bombardier (Canada)
  • and Toshiba (Japan)
  • among others

Smart Transportation Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

By Type:

  • Roadways
  • Railways
  • Airways
  • Maritime

By Application:

  • Shared Mobility
  • Route Information and Route Guidance
  • Public Transport
  • Transit Hubs
  • Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles
  • Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Smart Transportation in the following regions:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Valuable Points Covered in Smart Transportation Research Study are:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Smart Transportation Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Smart Transportation Market Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Smart Transportation Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Current Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

Moreover, the analyst who has authored the report has completely estimated the market potential of the key applications and recognized the future opportunities. The top players in the global Smart Transportation market are covered based on their market size, served market, products, applications, and regional growth. The report comprises the industry deliverables such as market size, sales volume, valuation forecast, etc. The report focuses on the upstream raw material analysis, downstream analysis, manufacturing base, and import-export details.

Key Topics Covered in Smart Transportation Research Study are:

  1. Introduction
  2. Research Methodology
  3. Executive Summary
  4. Premium Insights
  5. Smart Transportation Market Overview and Industry Trends
    • Introduction
    • Market Dynamics
      • Drivers
      • Restraints
      • Opportunities
      • Challenges
    • COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
      • Drivers and Opportunities
      • Restraints and Challenges
  1. Industry Trends
    • Introduction
    • Value Chain Analysis
    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    • Pricing Analysis

…And more

  1. Smart Transportation Market, By Type
  2. Smart Transportation Market, By Application
  3. Smart Transportation Market, By Region
  4. Competitive Landscape
    • Overview
    • Market Evaluation Framework
    • Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players
  5. Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
    • Overview
    • Competitive Leadership Mapping

