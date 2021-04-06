According to our latest market study on “Hydraulic Seals Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Wiper Seals, Piston Seals, Rod Seals, Buffer Seals, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Agriculture, Chemical, Marine, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 3,950.09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,770.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal openings between several components in a hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded, and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). It offers high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major tasks of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment (to exclude solid or liquid contaminations), and maintain the hydraulic pressure. .

Hydraulic cylinders are highly utilized by various end-use industries such as automotive, agriculture, construction, aerospace, and oil & gas. Hydraulic seals play a pivotal role in hydraulic cylinders. High-performance seals are required to contain the pressurized fluids in a hydraulic cylinder system and keep it in motion. Continuous demand in industries where hydraulic systems play a crucial role is boosting the adoption of hydraulic cylinders, which, in turn, drives the growth of the hydraulic seals market. Irreplaceability of hydraulic systems in aviation, manufacturing, construction equipment, and infrastructure also bolsters the growth of the hydraulic seals market. The incorporation of machinery with hydraulic cylinders encourages growth in functionality, accuracy, and offers enhancements in controlled performance and ease-of-use. Increasing demand for material handling equipment and rising construction activities for contributing to economic development is amplifying the utilization of hydraulic cylinders. Growing demand for sophisticated agriculture machinery combined with escalating population size and rising the oil & gas industry are further augmenting the demand for hydraulic cylinders. Hydraulic cylinders are the highly preferred actuators for oil and gas applications owing to key characteristics of high power-to-size ratio, durability in harsh environments, and constantly held force and torque. For instance, the small and compact form of hydraulic cylinders helps effectively utilize powerful, lightweight, and heavy-duty equipment to conduct narrow hole drilling and efficient pipe handling. Besides, the double-acting function-based hydraulic cylinders are widely used for heavy trucks, forklifts, and earth moving equipment. Thus, the extensive utilization of hydraulic cylinders across various end-use industries coupled with the technological advancements in the hydraulic industry is driving the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

A few well-established players operating in the global hydraulic seals market are A.W. Chesterton Company, All Seals Inc., Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, James Walker, Kastas Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, SealTeam Australia, SKF, and Trelleborg Group.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydraulic Seals Market

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019. As of January 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of the COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries owing to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Overall market breakdown, due to shutdown of factories and disruptions in supply chain, and downturn in world economy are hindering the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

The report includes the segmentation of the global hydraulic seals market as follows:

By Product

Wiper Seals

Piston Seals

Rod Seals

Buffer Seals

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Agriculture

Chemical

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



