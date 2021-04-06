Friction stir welding (FSW) is also known as solid-state joining, it is a type of welding process, wherein, the material is not melted for joining of pieces or components. An increase in demand for vehicles across the world has led to the rising adoption of friction stir welding equipment in the automotive industry for aluminum welding. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement in welding technology and the rising use of FSR in the railway sector is also positively impacting the friction stir welding equipment market growth.

The various benefits of FSW over traditional such as offer reliable and efficient welding operations, low cost, and environmental friendly welding. Therefore, the rising adoption of friction stir welding by the various companies which anticipating the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market. However, the requirement of a skilled workforce and high operating cost may restraint the growth of the friction stir welding equipment market. Moreover, the wide range of application of friction stir welding in different end-user industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, electronics, robotics, and others are expected to boost the demand for the friction stir welding equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key friction stir welding equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Fixed Friction Stir Welding, Adjustable Friction Stir Welding, Self-reacting Friction Stir Welding); End-user (Marine, Automotive, Aerospace, Railways, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The global friction stir welding equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global friction stir welding equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented fixed friction stir welding, adjustable friction stir welding, self-reacting friction stir welding. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as marine, automotive, aerospace, railways, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The report analyzes factors affecting friction stir welding equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

