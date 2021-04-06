Gear honing is an abrasive machining process that is widely used to improve the functionality of rough surfaces and to improve the geometric texture of a surface by scrubbing a rough surface. A gear honing machine is the equipment that is used for the gear honing process. The necessity of surface finishing of gears after the process of heat treatment is one of the key factors driving the growth of the gear honing machines market over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Growing focus on improving gear efficiency and to the smoother function of gear is augmenting the demand for the gear honing machines. Additionally, it improves reliability, robustness, durability, and quiet gearing. This, in turn, fueling the global gear honing machines market growth during the forecast period. However, the rising usage of plastic and fiber-made gear may hamper the growth of the market up to a certain level. Furthermore, a wide range of application of gears in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, railway, cement and mining, and other are expected to influence the demand for the gear honing machines market.

The report also includes the profiles of key gear honing machines companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Felsomat GmbH

Gehring Technologies GmbH

Gleason Corporation

KANZAKI KOKYUKOKI MFG. CO., LTD.

NAGEL Maschinen- u. Werkzeugfabrik GmbH

PEMAMO SA

PLI INTERNATIONAL

PR„WEMA Antriebstechnik GmbH

RACL Geartech Limited

Toyo Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd.

Global Gear Honing Machines Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Horizontal Honing Machine, Vertical Honing Machine); Gear Type (Spur Gears, Helical Gears, Worm Gears, Bevel Gears, Others); Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Railway, Mining, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Gear Honing Machines Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the gear honing machines industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview gear honing machines market with detailed market segmentation as type, gear type, industry, and geography. The global gear honing machines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gear honing machines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the gear honing machines market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global gear honing machines market is segmented on the basis of type, gear type, industry. On the basis of type the market is segmented as horizontal honing machine, vertical honing machine. On the basis of gear type the market is segmented as spur gears, helical gears, worm gears, bevel gears, others. On the basis of industry the market is segmented as automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, railway, mining, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gear honing machines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The gear honing machines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting gear honing machines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the gear honing machines market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Gear Honing Machines Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Gear Honing Machines Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

