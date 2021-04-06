QY Research offers its latest report on the Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2021-2027 that includes a comprehensive analysis on a range of subjects such as competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.

The report has covered an exhaustive assessment of the current scenario and future progress of the Global Food Fortification Ingredients industry. Additionally, it has touched upon aspects such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments pertaining to global Food Fortification Ingredients production. These projections have been obtained from research methodologies such as PESTLE analysis, SWOT analysis, and PORTER’s Five Forces.

Some of the Major key companies operating in this Report are: , Cargill Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Archer Daniels Midland, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group

The report focuses on the micro-and macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the industry positively. The report has also shed light on Food Fortification Ingredients sales, production, demand, consumption, and gross margin. Moreover, challenges and limitations that the business is likely to face in the forthcoming years are mapped in the report.

To understand the structure, the report has segregated the global Food Fortification Ingredients Market into segments comprising product type, vertical, and application. The study is done based on CAGR, share, size, production, and consumption. Besides, the report has offered a region-wise analysis, wherein prospective regions and respective countries are studied. This information will act as an effective tool for the global Food Fortification Ingredients players to recognize the promising areas and make effective investments in the coming future.

Market Segment by Type

Carbohydrates, Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Other

Market Segment by Application

Dairy, Confectionary, Cereal & Cereal Products, Dietary Supplements, Other

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Fortification Ingredients Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Food Fortification Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbohydrates

1.4.3 Minerals

1.4.4 Vitamins

1.4.5 Probiotics

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dairy

1.5.3 Confectionary

1.5.4 Cereal & Cereal Products

1.5.5 Dietary Supplements

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Food Fortification Ingredients Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Food Fortification Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Food Fortification Ingredients Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Food Fortification Ingredients Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food Fortification Ingredients Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Food Fortification Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Food Fortification Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Food Fortification Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Food Fortification Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Food Fortification Ingredients Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Food Fortification Ingredients Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Food Fortification Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Food Fortification Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Food Fortification Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Food Fortification Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Food Fortification Ingredients Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill Incorporated

12.1.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargill Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cargill Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cargill Incorporated Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.1.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Development

12.2 Ajinomoto Co.

12.2.1 Ajinomoto Co. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ajinomoto Co. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ajinomoto Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Ajinomoto Co. Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.2.5 Ajinomoto Co. Recent Development

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland

12.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

12.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Archer Daniels Midland Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.3.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF SE Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.5 Novozymes A/S

12.5.1 Novozymes A/S Corporation Information

12.5.2 Novozymes A/S Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Novozymes A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Novozymes A/S Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.5.5 Novozymes A/S Recent Development

12.6 Roquette Frères

12.6.1 Roquette Frères Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roquette Frères Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Roquette Frères Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Roquette Frères Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.6.5 Roquette Frères Recent Development

12.7 Tate & Lyle PLC

12.7.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.7.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Development

12.8 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.8.1 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.8.5 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Recent Development

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DowDuPont Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.10 Ingredion Incorporated

12.10.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ingredion Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ingredion Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Ingredion Incorporated Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.10.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development

12.11 Cargill Incorporated

12.11.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cargill Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Cargill Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Cargill Incorporated Food Fortification Ingredients Products Offered

12.11.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Food Fortification Ingredients Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Food Fortification Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

