Ethyl and methyl cellulose is a mixed ether of cellulose synthesized by treating cellulose with alkali, ethyl chloride, and dimethyl sulfate. Commercially it is extracted directly from the strains of various fibrous plant materials and then etherified with ethyl and methyl groups. It is one of the most crucial additives used in the food and beverage industry as it plays the functions of an emulsifier, thickener, bulking agent, anti-clumping agent, stabilizer, and foaming agent.

The versatile functionality of ethyl and methyl cellulose in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant consumption of ethyl and methyl cellulose. Burgeoning uses of ethyl and methyl based cellulose food additives such as foaming agents, emulsifiers, stabilizers, etc. have propelled the growth of the ethyl and methyl cellulose. The constantly expanding food and beverage industry, the ever-rising consumption of food additives, innovations in synthesizing superior grade ethyl, and methyl cellulose have created a conducive environment for the ethyl and methyl cellulose businesses. The rising consumption of packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals, and frozen foods has necessitated substantial uses of food additives, including anti-clumping agents, stabilizers, and emulsifiers. The spurt in the consumption of convenience foods is expected to have a positive impact on the ethyl and methyl cellulose market in the forecast period.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Ethyl and Methyl Cellulose Market Research Include: Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Specialty Ingredients, CP KELCO, Daicel Fine Chem Ltd, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd, Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Freund Corporation, SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Shandong Head Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company.

