According to the new market research report “Epoxy Resin Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”, published by ResearchCMFE, the global Epoxy Resin Market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2016 to 2026.

Epoxy Resin Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Epoxy Resin Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares.

Epoxy Resin Market report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global market based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, and region. The Epoxy Resin Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Research Coverage of Epoxy Resin Market:

The market study covers the Epoxy Resin market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Major Key Players Covered in The Epoxy Resin Market Report include

Olin Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

3M Company

BASF SE

Sinopec Corporation

Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC

Sika AG

China Petrochemical Corporation

Macro Polymers

Kolon Industries

Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

By Type:

By Type (Novolac, DGBEA, Aliphatic, Glycidyl Amine, Others)

By Technology (Solvent Cut Epoxy, Liquid Epoxy, Waterborne Epoxy, Others)

By Formulation (One Part Epoxy Resin, Two Part Epoxy Resin)

By Form (Liquid, Solid, Solution)

By Application:

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Epoxy Resin in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

