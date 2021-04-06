According to the new market research report “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”, published by AllTheResearch, the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 51.7% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 36250 Mn.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares.
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global market based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, and region. The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.
Research Coverage of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market:
The market study covers the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.
Major Key Players Covered in The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report include
- NVIDIA
- IBM
- General Vision
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Medtronic plc.
- CloudMedx (US)
- Imagia Precision Health AI (US)
- Cybernetics (Canada)
- and Cloud Pharmaceuticals (US)
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:
By Type:
- By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service);
- By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision);
- By End User: Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others
By Application:
- Patient Data and Risk Analysis
- Inpatient Care & Hospital Management
- Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
- Lifestyle Management & Monitoring
- Virtual Assistant
- Drug Discovery
- Healthcare Assistance Robots
- Precision Medicine
- Emergency Room & Surgery
- Wearables
- Mental Health
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare in the following regions:
- North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
- Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
- Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
- Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Valuable Points Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Research Study are:
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
- Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
- Data mining & efficiency
- Interconnectivity & Related markets
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Ecosystem Map
- Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
- Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
- Current Market Key Trends
- KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
- Company Competitive Intelligence
Moreover, the analyst who has authored the report has completely estimated the market potential of the key applications and recognized the future opportunities. The top players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market are covered based on their market size, served market, products, applications, and regional growth. The report comprises the industry deliverables such as market size, sales volume, valuation forecast, etc. The report focuses on the upstream raw material analysis, downstream analysis, manufacturing base, and import-export details.
Key Topics Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Research Study are:
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Overview and Industry Trends
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
- Drivers and Opportunities
- Restraints and Challenges
- Industry Trends
- Introduction
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
…And more
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Type
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Application
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Market Evaluation Framework
- Estimated Market Share Range of Key Players
- Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
- Overview
- Competitive Leadership Mapping
