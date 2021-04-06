“Disaster Recovery Solution Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Disaster Recovery Solution Market.

Increasing applications of cloud computing and growing awareness about the benefits offered by disaster recovery (DR) solutions are propelling the market. DR solutions offer benefits such as reduced costs, greater flexibility, reliability, faster recovery, and scalability of customers. With increasing awareness about the advantages of DR solutions and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, small and medium enterprises are expected to increasingly implement DR plans in their business continuity strategies.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Unitrends

3. Sungard Availability Services

4. iland Internet Solutions

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Commvault

7. Quest Software Inc

8. Cohesity, Inc

9. DP Solutions

10. Arcserve

Rising investments in disruptive cloud technologies and an increase in instances of natural and manmade disasters are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Cyberattacks such as WannaCry and Locky ransomware that occurred in the past few years have negatively influenced businesses across various sectors and most businesses were unable to recover from losses incurred during the disruption of business operations. Thus, demand for DR has increased significantly, especially among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Disaster Recovery Solution market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Disaster Recovery Solution market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Disaster Recovery Solution Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Disaster Recovery Solution Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Disaster Recovery Solution Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Disaster Recovery Solution Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

