A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covered in Chapter 13:
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
TierPoint, LLC
Harbour IT
MikiPro Ltd
KeepItSafe
Servers Australia
SunGard Availability Services
Amazon Web Services
Infrascale, Inc.
Cable & Wireless Communications Limited
Recovery Point Systems
iland Internet Solutions
Acronis International GmbH
Bluelock, LLC
Geminare Incorporated
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Premises-to-Cloud
Cloud-to-Cloud
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Government
Retail
Communication and Technology
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Forces
Chapter 4 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market
Chapter 9 Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
