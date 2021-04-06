Request Download Sample

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covered in Chapter 13:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

TierPoint, LLC

Harbour IT

MikiPro Ltd

KeepItSafe

Servers Australia

SunGard Availability Services

Amazon Web Services

Infrascale, Inc.

Cable & Wireless Communications Limited

Recovery Point Systems

iland Internet Solutions

Acronis International GmbH

Bluelock, LLC

Geminare Incorporated

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

