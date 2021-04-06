The Market Eagle

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

ByCredible Markets

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.

In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.

Key players in the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covered in Chapter 13:

Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
TierPoint, LLC
Harbour IT
MikiPro Ltd
KeepItSafe
Servers Australia
SunGard Availability Services
Amazon Web Services
Infrascale, Inc.
Cable & Wireless Communications Limited
Recovery Point Systems
iland Internet Solutions
Acronis International GmbH
Bluelock, LLC
Geminare Incorporated

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Premises-to-Cloud
Cloud-to-Cloud

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Government
Retail
Communication and Technology
Healthcare
BFSI
Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

  • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
  • South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Forces

Chapter 4 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

Chapter 9 Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  • What is the total market value of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market report?
  • What would be the forecast period in the market report?
  • What is the market value of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in 2021?
  • What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)?
  • Which is the base year calculated in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report?
  • What are the key trends in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report?
  • What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?
  • Which market holds the maximum market share of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market?

