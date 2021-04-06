The Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market accounted for US$ 15,750.77 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 26,253.37 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global cooling water treatment chemicals market. The cooling water treatment chemicals market in the Asia Pacific is propelling due to the presence of small and large scale manufacturing companies in India, China, and Japan. The demand for cooling water treatment chemicals has increased from the steel, mining & metallurgy, petrochemicals & oil and gas, food and beverage, and textile industries over the past few years. China, India, and Japan are the most prominent regions for the growth of the cooling water treatment chemicals market, given that the power industry in these regions is among the well-established sectors. North America is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Factors such as rapidly growing population and urbanization, coupled with changing lifestyles, have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. Thus, it has fueled the demand for electricity in North American countries, which in turn has boosted cooling water treatment chemicals market. An expected increase in mine output and a continued emphasis on wastewater remediation will also support gains in cooling water treatment chemical demand.

Market Insights: Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Increasing popularity of zero liquid blow down provides an opportunity for the cooling water treatment chemicals market growth

The power industry, as well as oil & gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, and mining, produces enormous volumes of wastewater. Generally, these wastewaters are released through a plant outfall into a surface water body, a dissipation lake, or at times, deep well injected. Environmental concerns due to such release rehearses have brought about the advancement of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) processes.

ZLD is a treatment process in which all wastewater is purged and reused, thereby leaving zero release toward the end of the treatment cycle. ZLD is a wastewater treatment technique that incorporates ultrafiltration, switch assimilation, vanishing/crystallization, and fragmentary electrode ionization. The focal point of ZLD is to lessen wastewater financially and produce clean water that is reasonable for reuse. ZLD innovations generally comprise brackish water concentrators and crystallizers that utilize thermal evaporation to transform the saline solution into highly refined water and strong dry product prepared for landfill removal or salt recuperation. While evaporator/crystallizer frameworks are generally utilized in ZLD forms, other promising advancements, e.g., ED/EDR, FO, and MD with high recuperations, have taken a dependable balance. They are utilized in various mixes to bring down the expense and raise the productivity of the frameworks. In addition to evaporation and crystallization, filtration, softening, reverse osmosis, drying, and clarification are the corresponding procedures associated with ZLD. These procedures require various sorts of water treatment chemicals to expand the productivity of the entire procedure. Increasing concerns of the general population about the effects of such releases in the environment and stringent guidelines by the administration on protection of water and wastewater management have raised the prevalence of zero fluid blow down among different businesses, which is expected to boost the cooling water treatment chemicals market

