Controlled release fertilizers are used for the gradual release of nutrients in the soil. Due to the low solubility of the controlled release fertilizers in the soil moisture, these fertilizers slowdown the nutrient release. These fertilizers provide nutrient supply to the crop throughout the crop season, which help crops to grow steadily. Controlled release fertilizers are used to provide favorable condition to the developing plant in high-value crops, environmentally sensitive areas, fields highly susceptible to nutrient losses or with limited opportunities for repeat applications, etc. Chemical controlled release fertilizers are formed by the reaction of urea with aldehydes for specific crop purposes.

Increasing demand for the high-efficiency fertilizers will drive the demand for controlled release fertilizers market. Furthermore, due to low nutrient recovery by the crops will further imply in the demand growth for controlled release fertilizers market. Predominantly, low-cost effectiveness of controlled release fertilizers may hamper the market. However, the growing requirement for crop-specific nutrient management through precision farming will create opportunities for the controlled release fertilizers market.

The “Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the controlled release fertilizers market with detailed market segmentation by, type, crop type, application method and region. The controlled release fertilizers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading controlled release fertilizers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The controlled release fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type, application method. On the basis of type, the Controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into, slow-release, coated & encapsulated, N-stabilizers. On the basis of crop type, the controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, plantation crops, turf & ornamentals, other crop types. On the basis of application method, the controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into foliar, fertigation, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the controlled release fertilizers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The controlled release fertilizers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the controlled release fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Controlled release fertilizers market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the controlled release fertilizers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from controlled release fertilizers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for controlled release fertilizers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the controlled release fertilizers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the controlled release fertilizers market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Aglukon

Compo Expert

Haifa Chemicals

Helena Chemical

ICL

Jcam Agri.

Kingenta

Koch Industries

Scottsmiracle-Gro

yara International ASA

