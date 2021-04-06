A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of the global Concrete Mineral Additive market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utility industry, the report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to the Concrete Mineral Additive market. All the data that has been presented in the report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Concrete Mineral Additive are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Concrete Mineral Additive market covered in Chapter 13:
Grace Construction Products
BASF
China National Bluestar Group Company
Lanxess
Fosroc
SIKA
Mapei
Kao
AkzoNobel
Rpm International
Master Builder Solutions
Heidelberg Cement
Headwaters
USG Corporation
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Concrete Mineral Additive market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Fly Ash (Class F and C)
Slag
Metakaolin
Silica Fume
Glass
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Concrete Mineral Additive market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Concrete Mineral Additive Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Concrete Mineral Additive Market Forces
Chapter 4 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Concrete Mineral Additive Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Concrete Mineral Additive Market
Chapter 9 Europe Concrete Mineral Additive Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Concrete Mineral Additive Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Concrete Mineral Additive Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Concrete Mineral Additive Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
