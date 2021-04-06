MARKET INTRODUCTION

A laboratory where all pathology tests are carried out in order to obtain information about the patient’s health in order to aid in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease. Clinical laboratories differ in size and complexity and therefore provides the population with wide range of testing services. Clinical laboratory services includes large multinational corporations such LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer and others, growing demand for advanced clinical laboratory services and technological advancements in clinical laboratories. However, inadequate reimbursements, lack of laboratory technicians and stringent government policies hampers the growth of the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and indepth study of the Biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of clinical laboratory services market with detailed market segmentation by test type, service provider and geography. The global clinical laboratory services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading clinical laboratory services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LabCorp)

SYNLAB International GmbH

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Bioreference Laboratories

Fresenius Medical Care

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Abbott (ALERE INC.)

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global clinical laboratory services market is segmented on the basis of test type, service provider and geography. Based on test type, the market is segmented as clinical chemistry tests, human and tumor genetics tests, medical microbiology and cytology tests and other tests. On the basis of service provider, the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into hospitalbased laboratories, standalone laboratories and clinicsbased laboratories.

