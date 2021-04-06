The Camera Straps Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Camera Straps Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Professional photographers and videographers widely use camera straps to shield their cameras from accidental falls. Camera straps are suitable options to keep cameras hanging through the neck during tours. The rising penetration of social media encourages people to spend on cameras and their accessories, thereby bolstering the market growth.

Top Key Players:- Samsung, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, BlackRapid, Gordy’s camera straps, Tethys, Altura Photo, BESTTRENDY, Clo’s General Leather Co., Movo Photo, OP/TECH USA

Raising millennials’ interest in photography as a profession and hobby due to the introduction of advanced cameras by companies including Canon and NIKON is anticipated to be the critical factor for the camera straps market growth. Also, printed straps’ rising popularity with stylish looks is predicted to attract buyers to raise their spending on cameras, camera straps, and other accessories.

The global Camera straps market is segmented into material, type, distribution channel. By material, the Camera straps market is classified into Nylon, Polyester, Fabric, Cotton, Others. By type, the Camera straps market is classified into Neck Strap, Sling Strap, Hand Strap, Wrist Strap, Others. By distribution channel, the Camera straps market is classified into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Camera Straps market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Camera Straps market in these regions.

