Global Bundled Pay Management Software Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Bundled Pay Management Software Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Bundled Pay Management Software Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Bundled payments are the applications of value-based reimbursement model which aims to reduce health care provider costs and maintain quality. Bundled pay management software offers this type of reimbursement. This solution leverages financial data analysis and population health analytics to inform hospitals about value-based reimbursement strategies, reduce wasteful or unnecessary services, and ensure that patients are being treated optimally and in a cost-effective manner. Bundled pay management software is used by clinical administrators and insurance providers to lessen the financial responsibility on payers.

Improvement in healthcare outcomes and lower costs and benefits such as effective clinical and financial management are some of the major factors driving the growth of the bundled pay management software market. Moreover, investments by health systems for changing health patterns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in this study includes

HealthQx

OptumRx

Archway Bundled Payment Platform

Dynafios Bundled payment services

Episode manager

Prometheus bundled pay

Remedy partners

Sift healthcare

Vizient

Change Healthcare

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Bundled Pay Management Software market

To analyze and forecast the global Bundled Pay Management Software market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Bundled Pay Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Bundled Pay Management Software players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

