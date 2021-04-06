Global Aviation Analytics Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Aviation Analytics Market.

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Aviation Analytics Ltd, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., General Electric, IBM Corporation, Mercator, Mu Sigma, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP SE , SAS Institute Inc.

Market Scope:

The “Global Aviation Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace & defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aviation analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, application, business function, and geography. The global Aviation analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aviation analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global Aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, application, and business function. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services. Furthermore, on basis of business function, market is segmented as Sales & Marketing, Maintenance, Finance, Repair and Operations, and Supply Chain. Based on end-user, the market if segmented as, airlines, airports, and others.

Regional Framework:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Aviation Analytics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Aviation Analytics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Aviation Analytics Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

