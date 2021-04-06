Global Antiscalant Market: Snapshot

Reverse osmosis is one of the most commonly used water purification technologies in the world. It can efficiently remove larger particles, molecules, and ions from drinking water to purify it, using a semipermeable membrane element. Pressure is applied to the water to overcome its natural osmotic pressure. Reverse osmosis is used to remove a wide array of impurities from water that are present in either dissolved or suspended forms, in order to provide potable water for industrial and residential uses. It is essentially a selective process of water purification where the impurities are retained on the membrane.

Antiscalants, or scale inhibitors, are able to prevent the creation of nearly all types of scales. This puts antiscalants in a league above acids as the latter is only able to inhibit the formation of scales from calcium phosphate and calcium carbonate. Antiscalants are not only effective in inhibiting scales produced from phosphates and carbonates, but they can also inhibit the scales based on fluorides and sulfates as well as metal oxides and colloids. Antiscalants are also known to control acid soluble scales at a rate far better than sulfuric acids, while also being required in much smaller doses.

Global Antiscalant Market: Overview

Antiscalants are extensively used in RO membrane systems for averting issues pertaining to mineral scaling. It is a type of a chemical that is injected into feedwater before the feedwater is allowed to flow into RO membranes. The infusion of antiscalant prevents the formation of scales by delaying the reaction time between magnesium and calcium, allowing the water to be purified by the RO systems seamlessly. Today, antiscalants are being used in the manufacturing of power, chemical, and coal gasification. The growth of these industries is projected to boost the global antiscalant market. The report states that China is a significant consumer and a producer of antiscalants, with its supply stretching all the way to the international markets.

The research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies. With interviews and data sourced from reliable resources, this document aims to offer absolute clarity about the market dynamics of global antiscalant market. The research report also includes a thorough analysis segments of the global antiscalant market that have been assessed using a SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape of the global market has been discussed with the help of a Porter’s five forces analysis that highlights the intensity of the competition present in the market and the threat from new entrants among others. Lastly, the research report also includes recommendations and comments by market experts that not only corroborate the data present in the pages of the document, but provide a valuable insight.

Global Antiscalant Market: Drivers and Trends

The emergence of oil and gas industry in global has been assessed to be a key factor is driving the antiscalant market in the coming years. The demand for power in the developing countries will come to define the oil and gas industry’s activities, which in turn will decide the uptake of antiscalants. Furthermore, the chemical industry’s improving performance is also attributed to fuel the expansion of the global antiscalant market in the coming few years. The emphasis of manufacturing units on the quality of water, which eventually translates into cost savings, lesser carbon footprint, and comes with better properties, is projected to a play a pivotal role in the swift adoption of antiscalants. The report predicts that the power and mining industries will also make a significant demand for antiscalants in the near future.

Global Antiscalant Market: Product Segmentation

The various types of antiscalants available in the market are phosphonates, carboxylates, fluorides, sulfonates, and others. Phosphonate is a popularly used antiscalant across the nation and is expected to dominate the national market in the coming years. Its generous usage for making water treatment formulations with corrosion and scale inhibitors along with iron sequestrants is expected to benefit the product segment in the coming years. The report also indicates that the revenue for the carboxylates product segment will also surge as it can be an excellent curing agent with tremendous tolerance for pressure. This precise ability of carboxylates has made the product a famous antiscalant for the mining industry where is it used for eliminating heavy metals from wastewater.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report has identified Kemira, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals Co., Ltd, Henan Yuguan Chemical Technology, BASF SE, Nalco Water, Shandong Great Lake New Material Co. Ltd., and Avista Technologies to be the key players operating in the global antiscalant market.

