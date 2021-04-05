“

The report titled Global Ultrasonic Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ultrasonic Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ultrasonic Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ultrasonic Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ultrasonic Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ultrasonic Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ultrasonic Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ultrasonic Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ultrasonic Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ultrasonic Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ultrasonic Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ultrasonic Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Canon, Nikon, Nidec, Fukoku, Olympus, Ricoh, Shinsei, Sigma, Tamron, Seiko Instruments, Micromechatronics, Technohands, Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM), American piezo (APC), Physik Instrumente (PI)

Market Segmentation by Product: Travelling Wave Type

Standing Wave Type

Vibrating Reed Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Camera (AF, Zoom, Rotary Work Platform)

Roll Screen (Curtain)

Medical Equipment (MRI, Prosthetic Limb for Rehabilitation)

Semiconductor Production Device (X-Rays Exposure)

Robot And A Manipulator (Finger, Arm)

Others



The Ultrasonic Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ultrasonic Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ultrasonic Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ultrasonic Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ultrasonic Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ultrasonic Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ultrasonic Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ultrasonic Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ultrasonic Motor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Travelling Wave Type

1.2.3 Standing Wave Type

1.2.4 Vibrating Reed Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Camera (AF, Zoom, Rotary Work Platform)

1.3.3 Roll Screen (Curtain)

1.3.4 Medical Equipment (MRI, Prosthetic Limb for Rehabilitation)

1.3.5 Semiconductor Production Device (X-Rays Exposure)

1.3.6 Robot And A Manipulator (Finger, Arm)

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ultrasonic Motor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ultrasonic Motor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ultrasonic Motor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ultrasonic Motor Market Restraints

3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales

3.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ultrasonic Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ultrasonic Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ultrasonic Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Canon

12.1.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Canon Overview

12.1.3 Canon Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Canon Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.1.5 Canon Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Canon Recent Developments

12.2 Nikon

12.2.1 Nikon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nikon Overview

12.2.3 Nikon Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nikon Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.2.5 Nikon Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nikon Recent Developments

12.3 Nidec

12.3.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nidec Overview

12.3.3 Nidec Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nidec Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.3.5 Nidec Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nidec Recent Developments

12.4 Fukoku

12.4.1 Fukoku Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fukoku Overview

12.4.3 Fukoku Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fukoku Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.4.5 Fukoku Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Fukoku Recent Developments

12.5 Olympus

12.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

12.5.2 Olympus Overview

12.5.3 Olympus Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Olympus Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.5.5 Olympus Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Olympus Recent Developments

12.6 Ricoh

12.6.1 Ricoh Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ricoh Overview

12.6.3 Ricoh Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ricoh Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.6.5 Ricoh Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Ricoh Recent Developments

12.7 Shinsei

12.7.1 Shinsei Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shinsei Overview

12.7.3 Shinsei Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shinsei Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.7.5 Shinsei Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Shinsei Recent Developments

12.8 Sigma

12.8.1 Sigma Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sigma Overview

12.8.3 Sigma Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sigma Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.8.5 Sigma Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sigma Recent Developments

12.9 Tamron

12.9.1 Tamron Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tamron Overview

12.9.3 Tamron Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tamron Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.9.5 Tamron Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tamron Recent Developments

12.10 Seiko Instruments

12.10.1 Seiko Instruments Corporation Information

12.10.2 Seiko Instruments Overview

12.10.3 Seiko Instruments Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Seiko Instruments Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.10.5 Seiko Instruments Ultrasonic Motor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Seiko Instruments Recent Developments

12.11 Micromechatronics

12.11.1 Micromechatronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Micromechatronics Overview

12.11.3 Micromechatronics Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Micromechatronics Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.11.5 Micromechatronics Recent Developments

12.12 Technohands

12.12.1 Technohands Corporation Information

12.12.2 Technohands Overview

12.12.3 Technohands Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Technohands Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.12.5 Technohands Recent Developments

12.13 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM)

12.13.1 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM) Overview

12.13.3 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM) Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM) Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.13.5 Dynamic Structures & Materials (DSM) Recent Developments

12.14 American piezo (APC)

12.14.1 American piezo (APC) Corporation Information

12.14.2 American piezo (APC) Overview

12.14.3 American piezo (APC) Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 American piezo (APC) Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.14.5 American piezo (APC) Recent Developments

12.15 Physik Instrumente (PI)

12.15.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Overview

12.15.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Ultrasonic Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Ultrasonic Motor Products and Services

12.15.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ultrasonic Motor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ultrasonic Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ultrasonic Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ultrasonic Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ultrasonic Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ultrasonic Motor Distributors

13.5 Ultrasonic Motor Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”