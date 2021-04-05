Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Overview

The rising demand for higher level of encryption for voice to meet the security needs for public safety organizations is boosting the global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market. The ability of terrestrial trunked radios to transfer data quickly as compared to the mobile communications earlier is also boosting their demand. Terrestrial trunked radio is a private, digital mobile radiotechnology, finding its application in medical, transport, security, and fire services. As all communications via terrestrial trunked radio are private and secure, they are increasingly being adopted. As vendors operating in the terrestrial trunked radio market are putting all their efforts towards realizing a secure, reliable, and efficient communication method so as to fulfill the needs of consumers, the market is witnessing a growth.

The demand for TETRA is also forecasted to increase in the coming years on account of the growing penetration of professional mobile radio (PMR) organizations. The growing usage of TETRA networks in the military and defense applications will further the growth of the market. Additionally, the high demand for consumer electronics will also help in furthering the growth of the global terrestrial trunked radio market.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Key Trends

The rising need for mission critical communication and radio communication devices to shift from analog to digital will create a heightened demand for the deployment of terrestrial trunked radio worldwide. The use of terrestrial trunked radio for supporting the disaster relief and next generation public protection communications infrastructure will also push the market towards growth. In addition to this, the increasing need for efficient communication for home security and also for emergency medical services will ensure a growth of the TETRA market in the coming years. However, the installation cost of TETRA networks is very high and can pose a challenge for the growth of the market.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Market Potential

The military and defense sector is the largest applications segment for the TETRA market. Portable radios with inbuilt TETRA are catering to the needs of critical communication needs in the military and defense sector, which require seamless operation.

Companies such as Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, have developed PT580H Plus, which has tamper proof protection, making the device more secure. The data stored in the radio is thus protected from security attacks. Such innovations in the industry are likely to boost the adoption rates and thus drive the market for terrestrial trunked radio in the future.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global terrestrial trunked radio market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is projected to hold key shares in the market on account of the growing acceptance of TETRA networks and a rise in the focus on critical communication operations. North America is expected to be second leading regional segment. Europe is expected to be one of the lucrative markets for TETRA on account of high adoption of these networks for both commercial and public applications. Moreover, the presence of a large number of established vendors is also proving to be beneficial for the growth of the market in the region.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio market includes Motorola Solutions, Inc. (The U.S), Simoco Group (U.K), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (The U.S), Airbus Defense and Space Corporation (France), Bitea Limited (U.K), Rohill Engineering B.V. (Netherlands), Sepura PLC (UK), and Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark).

