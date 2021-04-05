The spot vision screener refers to a portable, handheld gadget that is designed to assist users easily and quickly to detect issues pertaining to sight on patients aged from 6 months to adulthood. This device goes on to screen both eyes at once from a distance of around 3 foot distance. It is utilized for the purpose of autorefraction or vision screening. A spot vision screener is capable of detecting the potential indication of several common diseases, such as Anisocoria (unequal size of pupil), Strabismus (misalignment of eyes), Anisometropia (unequal refractive power), Astigmatism (blurred vision), Hyperopia (far-sightedness), and Myopia (near-sightedness). Rise in vision problems is expected to foster growth of the global spot vision screener market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The three important parameters considered for segmentation of the global spot vision screener market comprise indication type, end user, and region. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Spot Vision Screener Market: Notable Developments

The global spot vision screener market has come across some important developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In September 2019, German manufacturer of vision screening instruments, Plusoptix, introduced its brand new plusoptiX S16 series. This newly introduced series is meant to be utilized in pediatric clinics, where pediatricians will use the device to gather credible measurements of pupil distance, symmetry of corneal reflexes, pupil diameter, and refraction values. With the help of this device, it will be possible to make accurate detection of prevailing vision disorders of a child and conditions that could lead to development of other vision-related problems.

Some of the key players in the global spot vision screener market comprise the below-mentioned:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natus Medical Incorporated

eVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Global Spot Vision Screener Market: Key Trends

The global spot vision screener market is marked with the presence of several drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These market dynamics are expected to shape the contours of the market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Demand for the Device to Ride on the Back of Increased Awareness and Government Initiatives

There has been a rise in the awareness and augmented importance has been placed on the vision screening. Such activities are carried out at charity hospitals, organizations, colleges, schools, and housing societies to promote eye health and detect vision related problems. These factors are likely to widen the scope of growth of the global spot vision screener market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

In addition, several governments are channelizing all their efforts and focus on the development of technology to enhance and improve spot vision screener, which is likely to augur well for the market. A case in point is the updation of policy pertaining to vision screening by the American Academy of Optometry and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. This new updated policy comes with recommendation for utilization of photoscreening for children aged between 1 year and 3 years. Such favorable initiatives are expected to work in favor of the global spot vision screener market in the forthcoming years.

Global Spot Vision Screener Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global spot vision screener market, North America is likely to emerge as one of the most prominent geographies. Growth of the market in North America is supported by considerable rise in the adoption of the device and high prevalence of vision-related disorders in the region.

The global spot vision screener market is segmented as:

Indication Type

Myopia, Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Anisometropia

Strabismus

Anisocoria

End User

Hospitals

Speciality Centers

