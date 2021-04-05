The global Sanger sequencing service market expected to be US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn by 2027.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007514/

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the Sanger sequencing service market include Microsynth AG, Laragen, Inc., StarSEQ GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Fasteris SA, Quintara Biosciences, GENEWIZ, GenScript, and SciGenom Labs among others. The market of Sanger sequencing service has witnessed various organic developments during recent years. During September 2019, GENEWIZ, a Brooks Life Sciences Company, declared the opening of its European headquarters for its genomics business in Germany. The facility will provide onsite Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing services.

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Application

By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

Microsynth AG

Laragen, Inc.

StarSEQ GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Fasteris SA

Quintara Biosciences

GENEWIZ

GenScript

SciGenom Labs

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Sangers Sequencing Service from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Sangers Sequencing Service by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Sangers Sequencing Service in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007514/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Sangers Sequencing Service Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Sangers Sequencing Service Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Sangers Sequencing Service Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Sangers Sequencing Service Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Sangers Sequencing Service Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]