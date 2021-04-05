MARKET INTRODUCTION

Potassium Sulphate is basically known as sulfate of potash (SOP). It contains 100% natural nutrients, providing high nutrition mainly to crops. Sodium Sulphate is produced from orcha, Manheim, and lake brines processes, among which Manheim process is widely opted across the globe and is used for commercial production. Potassium Sulphate (K2SO4) is also known as a non-flammable white crystalline salt that is highly soluble in water. Potassium Sulphate is further used in the agricultural field as a fertilizer for covering deficiencies of potassium and Sulfur. In addition to that, the crude salt of potassium Sulfate is used in the manufacturing of glass. It is utilized in the food industry and is implemented by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) too.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The potassium sulfate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in agriculture, industrial, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, foods, and others. Moreover, the market is further growing and is incorporated in different sectors, including food & beverages and pharmaceuticals for industrial along with other purposes. Potassium sulfate is further known as an electrolyte that helps in maintaining a healthy balance of fluids inside the body. Potassium Sulphate is driving its usage in the pharmaceutical sector. However, regulations on the raw materials and availability of substitute products may hamper the growth of the potassium sulfate market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and the chemical industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Potassium Sulfate market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the potassium sulfate market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, manufacturing process, and geography. The global potassium sulfate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading potassium sulfate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global potassium sulfate market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and manufacturing process. On the basis of form, the potassium sulfate market is segmented into granular¸ powder, and liquid. The potassium sulfate market on the basis of the application is classified into agriculture, industrial, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, foods, and others. On the basis of manufacturing process, global potassium sulfate market is bifurcated into mannheim process, sulfate salts reaction, brine processing, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global potassium sulfate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The potassium sulfate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the potassium sulfate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the potassium sulfate market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global potassium sulfate market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from potassium sulfate market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for potassium sulfate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the potassium sulfate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the potassium sulfate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

China Ching Shiang Chemical Co. Ltd

K+S KALI GmbH

Kemira Kemi AB

Migao Corporation

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash Company Limited

SESODA Corporation

SQM

Tessenderlo Group

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

