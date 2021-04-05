“

The report titled Global Polystyrene Foams Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polystyrene Foams market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polystyrene Foams market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polystyrene Foams market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polystyrene Foams market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polystyrene Foams report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polystyrene Foams report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polystyrene Foams market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polystyrene Foams market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polystyrene Foams market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polystyrene Foams market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polystyrene Foams market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alpek, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Synthos S.A., Kaneka Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies, Synbra Holdings, NOVA Chemicals, SIBUR, SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF

Market Segmentation by Product: Expandable Polystyrene Foams

Extruded Polystyrene Foams



Market Segmentation by Application: Building

Packaging

Others



The Polystyrene Foams Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polystyrene Foams market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polystyrene Foams market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polystyrene Foams market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polystyrene Foams industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polystyrene Foams market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polystyrene Foams market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polystyrene Foams market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polystyrene Foams Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Expandable Polystyrene Foams

1.2.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foams

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polystyrene Foams Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polystyrene Foams Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polystyrene Foams Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polystyrene Foams Market Restraints

3 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales

3.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polystyrene Foams Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polystyrene Foams Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polystyrene Foams Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polystyrene Foams Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polystyrene Foams Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polystyrene Foams Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polystyrene Foams Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polystyrene Foams Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polystyrene Foams Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polystyrene Foams Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polystyrene Foams Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alpek

12.1.1 Alpek Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alpek Overview

12.1.3 Alpek Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alpek Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.1.5 Alpek Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Alpek Recent Developments

12.2 The Dow Chemical Company

12.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

12.2.3 The Dow Chemical Company Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 The Dow Chemical Company Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.2.5 The Dow Chemical Company Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.3 BASF SE

12.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF SE Overview

12.3.3 BASF SE Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF SE Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF SE Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.4 Synthos S.A.

12.4.1 Synthos S.A. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Synthos S.A. Overview

12.4.3 Synthos S.A. Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Synthos S.A. Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.4.5 Synthos S.A. Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Synthos S.A. Recent Developments

12.5 Kaneka Corporation

12.5.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kaneka Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Kaneka Corporation Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kaneka Corporation Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.5.5 Kaneka Corporation Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Kaneka Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 ACH Foam Technologies

12.6.1 ACH Foam Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 ACH Foam Technologies Overview

12.6.3 ACH Foam Technologies Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ACH Foam Technologies Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.6.5 ACH Foam Technologies Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ACH Foam Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Synbra Holdings

12.7.1 Synbra Holdings Corporation Information

12.7.2 Synbra Holdings Overview

12.7.3 Synbra Holdings Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Synbra Holdings Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.7.5 Synbra Holdings Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Synbra Holdings Recent Developments

12.8 NOVA Chemicals

12.8.1 NOVA Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 NOVA Chemicals Overview

12.8.3 NOVA Chemicals Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NOVA Chemicals Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.8.5 NOVA Chemicals Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 NOVA Chemicals Recent Developments

12.9 SIBUR

12.9.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

12.9.2 SIBUR Overview

12.9.3 SIBUR Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SIBUR Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.9.5 SIBUR Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 SIBUR Recent Developments

12.10 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF

12.10.1 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Corporation Information

12.10.2 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Overview

12.10.3 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Polystyrene Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Polystyrene Foams Products and Services

12.10.5 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Polystyrene Foams SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polystyrene Foams Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polystyrene Foams Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polystyrene Foams Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polystyrene Foams Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polystyrene Foams Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polystyrene Foams Distributors

13.5 Polystyrene Foams Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

