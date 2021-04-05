MARKET INTRODUCTION

Piezoelectricity is an electric charge that is stored in certain solid materials when mechanical stress is applied. However, when dimensional change is imposed on dielectric, a voltage is created, which is called a direct effect. Also, using an electric field to dielectric results in a dimensional shift, which is called an inverse effect. The materials that exhibit this characteristic are called piezoelectric materials. Some of the examples of piezoelectric elements are quartz, apatite, and aluminum nitride. Furthermore, the materials are used as sensors to measure strain, force, or acceleration and convert them into an electric signal. Also, piezoelectric materials are as ultrasonic transducers for medical applications.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013393/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The piezoelectric materials market has witnessed a significant growth due to rising popularity of piezoceramics on account of exhibiting high dielectric constant for the production of electronic goods. Moreover, the rising importance of automation in the manufacturing sector as a tool for increasing efficiency and reducing lead time is expected to promote the usage of actuators and thus will fuel the demand for piezoelectric materials over the forecast period. However, growing demand for substitutes including dielectric and inherently conductive polymers in manufacturing actuators owing to product innovation is projected to hamper the overall growth of the piezoelectric materials market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Piezoelectric Materials Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the piezoelectric materials market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global piezoelectric materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading piezoelectric materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global piezoelectric materials market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the global piezoelectric materials market is divided into ceramics, polymers and composites. On the basis of application, the global piezoelectric materials market is divided into actuators, sensors, motors, acoustic devices, generators, SONAR and transducers. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into consumer goods and automotive.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global piezoelectric materials market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The piezoelectric materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the piezoelectric materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the piezoelectric materials market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the piezoelectric materials market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers from piezoelectric materials market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for piezoelectric materials in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the piezoelectric materials market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the piezoelectric materials market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

APC International

CeramTec

CTS CORPORATION

Harris Corporation

Mad City Labs

Morgan Technical Ceramics,

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

PI Ceramic

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013393/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]