The escalating need for an advanced ultrasonic testing method in the healthcare sector may help the global phased array ultrasonic transducer market gain immense growth prospects across the forecast period of 2019-2029. Utilization across various applications in the healthcare sector, such as renal, cardiovascular, gynecology, neurological, and others may bring immense growth prospects.

The ubiquitous use of phased array ultrasonic transducers among end-users like academic and research institutes, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others may add extra stars of growth to the phased array ultrasonic transducer market.

The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases may further bring immense growth prospects for the phased array ultrasonic transducer market. According to the American Heart Association, someone dies of cardiovascular disease every 37 seconds in the U.S. These statistics display the overwhelming need for phased array ultrasonic transducers for quick diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

This phased array ultrasonic transducer market report has extensive information on various aspects related to bringing growth. Important points such as key trends, mergers and acquisitions, and the regional scenario associated with the phased array ultrasonic transducer market have been analyzed and included in the report. The stakeholders can gain factual information from this report. This report also has detailed information about the COVID-19 outbreak effect on the phased array ultrasonic transducer market.

The highly competitive landscape of the phased array ultrasonic transducer market has numerous local and international players. These players are involved in fierce competition for gaining a prominent position among others, which is achieved through new product launches. For a great product, research and development activities are necessary. Hence, the manufacturers in the phased array ultrasonic transducer market invest heftily in research and development activities for creating enhanced products that prove to be beneficial for the end-user.

Advertising strategies and considerable social media presence also play an important role in revenue generation activities. The players in the phased array ultrasonic transducer market, nowadays also offer training to healthcare professionals for the efficient operation of ultrasonic transducers.

Investments from various conglomerates and firms also help the phased array ultrasonic transducer market to increase the growth rate. Furthermore, activities like mergers and acquisitions assist the players in the phased array ultrasonic transducer market in expansion activities. These activities also aid the players to explore untapped opportunities.

Spacelabs Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Butterfly Network Inc.

SonoScape Medical Corp

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

B K Medical Systems Inc

Mindray Medical International Limited

GE Healthcare

Novel Coronavirus Outbreak may Increase Demand for Phased Array Ultrasonic Transducer Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has created havoc across the globe. Early diagnosis of COVID-19 is the key to contain the transmission. Ultrasonic transducers are being used for diagnosing COVID-19 patients. Handheld ultrasonic transducers are proving to be a boon for rapid diagnosis and examination of COVID-19 patients. This aspect may bring great growth opportunities for the growth of the phased array ultrasonic transducer market.

North America may churn prominent growth prospects for the phased array ultrasonic transducer market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Novel product launches and the presence of key players are the primary growth factors. Europe may emerge second in terms of growth-contribution.

