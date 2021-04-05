MARKET INTRODUCTION

Organic acids are weak acids, which do not completely dissolve in water when compared to mineral acids. Organic acids are highly used in the industries such as pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors owing to its versatile anti-oxidant properties. In food and beverage industry, organic acid is used to produce various products such as sodas and canned tomatoes. Acetic acid is one of the primary ingredient in vinegar. These organic acid products are gaining traction among the consumers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Citric acid is one of the common organic acids utilized in the food and beverage industry both as a preservative and acidulate to increase the shelf life of convenience foods, attributed to its low toxicity when compared with other acidulates. It is used in gelatin-based desserts, non-alcoholic beverages and jams, and tinned fruits and vegetables. Moreover, regulatory bodies, including the U.S Food and Drug Administration, considers citric acid a safe, natural acid in the diet, thereby enhancing the market growth. The European Union permits citric acids as additives for beer and malt beverages. The escalating demand for malt beverages will further propel the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Organic Acid Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the organic acid products market with detailed market segmentation by acid type, end user industry and geography. The global organic acid products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading organic acid products market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global organic acid products market is segmented on the basis of acid type and end user industry. On the basis of type, organic acid products market is classified into acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, lactic acid, malic acid, propionic acid, and others. On the basis of end user industry, market is segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global organic acid products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The organic acid products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the organic acid products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the organic acid products market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the organic acid products market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from organic acid products market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the organic acid products market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the organic acid products market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Corbion N.V

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co Ltd.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Tate & Lyle

