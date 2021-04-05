“

The report titled Global Navigation Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Navigation Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Navigation Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Navigation Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Navigation Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Navigation Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Navigation Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Navigation Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Navigation Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Navigation Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Navigation Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Navigation Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Glamox, DAEYANG ELECTRIC, Osculati, Aveo Engineering, Hella Marine, Lopolight, Perko, Vega, Beghelli, PHILIPS, GE, OSRAM, NFEC

Market Segmentation by Product: Anti-Collision Lighting

Sidelighting

Taxilighting

Stroboscope Lamp

Floor Lighting



Market Segmentation by Application: Marine Navigation Lights

Aviation Navigation Lights

Others



The Navigation Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Navigation Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Navigation Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Navigation Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Navigation Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Navigation Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Navigation Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Navigation Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Anti-Collision Lighting

1.2.3 Sidelighting

1.2.4 Taxilighting

1.2.5 Stroboscope Lamp

1.2.6 Floor Lighting

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Navigation Lighting Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Marine Navigation Lights

1.3.3 Aviation Navigation Lights

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Navigation Lighting Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Navigation Lighting Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Navigation Lighting Industry Trends

2.5.1 Navigation Lighting Market Trends

2.5.2 Navigation Lighting Market Drivers

2.5.3 Navigation Lighting Market Challenges

2.5.4 Navigation Lighting Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Navigation Lighting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Navigation Lighting Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Navigation Lighting by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Navigation Lighting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Navigation Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Navigation Lighting as of 2020)

3.4 Global Navigation Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Navigation Lighting Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Navigation Lighting Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Navigation Lighting Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Navigation Lighting Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Navigation Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Navigation Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Navigation Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Navigation Lighting Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Navigation Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Navigation Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Navigation Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Navigation Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Navigation Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Navigation Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Navigation Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Navigation Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Navigation Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Navigation Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Navigation Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Navigation Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Navigation Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Navigation Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Navigation Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Navigation Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Navigation Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Navigation Lighting Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Navigation Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Navigation Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Navigation Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Navigation Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Navigation Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Navigation Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Navigation Lighting Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Navigation Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Navigation Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Navigation Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Glamox

11.1.1 Glamox Corporation Information

11.1.2 Glamox Overview

11.1.3 Glamox Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Glamox Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.1.5 Glamox Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Glamox Recent Developments

11.2 DAEYANG ELECTRIC

11.2.1 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Corporation Information

11.2.2 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Overview

11.2.3 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.2.5 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 DAEYANG ELECTRIC Recent Developments

11.3 Osculati

11.3.1 Osculati Corporation Information

11.3.2 Osculati Overview

11.3.3 Osculati Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Osculati Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.3.5 Osculati Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Osculati Recent Developments

11.4 Aveo Engineering

11.4.1 Aveo Engineering Corporation Information

11.4.2 Aveo Engineering Overview

11.4.3 Aveo Engineering Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Aveo Engineering Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.4.5 Aveo Engineering Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Aveo Engineering Recent Developments

11.5 Hella Marine

11.5.1 Hella Marine Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hella Marine Overview

11.5.3 Hella Marine Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hella Marine Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.5.5 Hella Marine Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hella Marine Recent Developments

11.6 Lopolight

11.6.1 Lopolight Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lopolight Overview

11.6.3 Lopolight Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Lopolight Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.6.5 Lopolight Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lopolight Recent Developments

11.7 Perko

11.7.1 Perko Corporation Information

11.7.2 Perko Overview

11.7.3 Perko Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Perko Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.7.5 Perko Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Perko Recent Developments

11.8 Vega

11.8.1 Vega Corporation Information

11.8.2 Vega Overview

11.8.3 Vega Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Vega Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.8.5 Vega Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Vega Recent Developments

11.9 Beghelli

11.9.1 Beghelli Corporation Information

11.9.2 Beghelli Overview

11.9.3 Beghelli Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Beghelli Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.9.5 Beghelli Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Beghelli Recent Developments

11.10 PHILIPS

11.10.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

11.10.2 PHILIPS Overview

11.10.3 PHILIPS Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 PHILIPS Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.10.5 PHILIPS Navigation Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 PHILIPS Recent Developments

11.11 GE

11.11.1 GE Corporation Information

11.11.2 GE Overview

11.11.3 GE Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 GE Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.11.5 GE Recent Developments

11.12 OSRAM

11.12.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

11.12.2 OSRAM Overview

11.12.3 OSRAM Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 OSRAM Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.12.5 OSRAM Recent Developments

11.13 NFEC

11.13.1 NFEC Corporation Information

11.13.2 NFEC Overview

11.13.3 NFEC Navigation Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 NFEC Navigation Lighting Products and Services

11.13.5 NFEC Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Navigation Lighting Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Navigation Lighting Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Navigation Lighting Production Mode & Process

12.4 Navigation Lighting Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Navigation Lighting Sales Channels

12.4.2 Navigation Lighting Distributors

12.5 Navigation Lighting Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

