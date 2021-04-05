Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market: Overview

The prevalence of visual impairment disorders is at an all-time high around the world. Myopia and presbyopia are the most commonly caused vision disorders. The alarming statistics of myopia and presbyopia cases are projecting high demand for the treatment mechanisms. Hence, this aspect may serve as a prominent growth generator for global myopia and presbyopia treatment market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Treatment methods available for myopia and presbyopia are prescription lenses, medication, surgery, contact lenses, and others.

Myopia is a common cause of impaired vision in individuals under 40 years of age. It causes distant objects to appear blurred. Presbyopia is the loss of near focusing ability. It is precisely aging of the eye and is caused among almost everyone over 40 years of age. These are the most commonly caused ocular disorders across the world.

This myopia and presbyopia treatment market report has substantial information on many aspects of growth. Vital points such as key trends, mergers, acquisitions, and the geographical landscape associated with the myopia and presbyopia treatment market have been analyzed and included in the report. The stakeholders can gain factual information from this report. This report also has detailed information about the COVID-19 outbreak effect on the myopia and presbyopia treatment market.

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market: Competitive Prospects

Myopia and presbyopia treatment market comprises a large number of players. This factor places it in the highly fragmented category. The players are in stiff competition to attain a dominant position across myopia and presbyopia treatment market. Manufacturers introduce novel treatment options and devices with the help of intense research and development activities.

Product launches play a crucial role in magnifying the growth of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market. For instance, Hoya Lens recently launched MiyoSmart Lens, a novel non-invasive myopia management solution for children of all ages. These lenses were developed in collaboration with Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Some prominent players in the myopia and presbyopia treatment market are Topcon Corporation, ZEISS International, Bausch Health Companies Inc., NIDEK CO. LTD., ALCON Inc., and Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market: Emerging Trends

Lenses are fast emerging as a popular means of treatment for the myopia and presbyopia. Hence, this segment may bring substantial growth for the myopia and presbyopia treatment market. Novel technologies are reigning supreme across the myopia and presbyopia treatment market. The availability of new treatment methods and quick recovery from these disorders are the factors that help in accelerating the growth rate of the myopia and presbyopia treatment market.

A researcher from University of Houston is currently developing a new technology that measures the stiffness of the lens in the eye associated with presbyopia. There is presently no suitable method for measuring lens stiffness directly. This technology will enable direct measurement. Hence, such developments may invite extensive growth prospects for the myopia and presbyopia treatment market.

Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market: Regional Prospects

North America may gain the upper hand in terms of growth contribution on the back of the escalating geriatric population and the heightening prevalence of myopia and presbyopia in the region. The myopia and presbyopia treatment market in Europe may also observe positive growth due to the presence of leading players across the region.

